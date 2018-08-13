How to book WWE SummerSlam on Sky Sports Box Office

SummerSlam takes place live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight on Sunday night

Here are all of the details you need to make sure you don't miss any of the SummerSlam action this weekend.

Brock Lesnar defends his Universal title against Roman Reigns in the WWE's annual summer spectacular live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York at midnight on Sunday.

The WWE title is also on the line as AJ Styles defends against Samoa Joe, and Ronda Rousey competes in her first title match with Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss her opponent.

Shinsuke Nakamura defends the United States championship against Jeff Hardy and SmackDown women's champion Carmella has her hands full with a triple threat which also includes Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Ronda Rousey competes in her first WWE title match at SummerSlam this weekend

Dolph Ziggler's Intercontinental title is on the line against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will attempt to win the Money In The Bank briefcase from Braun Strowman.

The Bludgeon Brothers defend the SmackDown tag titles against The New Day and Daniel Bryan faces The Miz in a grudge match several years in the making.

You can book SummerSlam NOW by clicking HERE.

Viewers can also book using their Sky TV remote by pressing the 'Box office' button and following on-screen instructions or by calling 03442 410 888. (Only bookings via Sky TV remote are recordable using Sky Plus).

SummerSlam will be repeated on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491) BUT NOT Sky Sports HD Box Office (492) between 6am on Monday, August 20 and 12am on Thursday, August 23.

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland.