WWE star Sheamus makes Manchester United predictions

WWE star Sheamus thinks it's going to be a tough season for Manchester United - but that Liverpool will win the Premier League.

The Irish tag-team specialist is well known as one of the biggest football fans in WWE and is never afraid to pull his punches when making predictions.

He was in typically frank mood when speaking to Sky Sports in New York ahead of Sunday's Sky Sport Box Office event SummerSlam as he pondered the year ahead.

Among his hot takes were the assertion that the gap between Liverpool and Manchester United will be 15 points and that Liverpool will win the league.

