WATCH: The Demon King returns at SummerSlam!

Finn Balor resurrected the Demon King for his SummerSlam match against Baron Corbin in New York last night.

For very special occasions, the popular Irish wrestler turns to the darker side of his character.

Balor decided his match against Baron Corbin - who had got decidedly personal in his criticism of Balor in the build-up to the contest - was the perfect place to bring out the Demon.

The surprise entrance got a huge reaction from the Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn, and immediately set Corbin on the back foot for their match.

