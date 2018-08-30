Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang visits WWE live event

0:43 Aubameyang visits WWE live event Aubameyang visits WWE live event

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traded goalscoring for gut-wrench suplexes when he visited a WWE live event at London's O2 Arena.

Aubameyang was present as WWE staged a one-off live event at the arena, with recently-crowned Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey making her British debut on the card.

He fulfilled a childhood dream by walking down the WWE ramp and sitting on the WWE ring, before staying to watch the event in London.

Following his ramp-walk, Aubameyang was taken backstage to meet a host of top WWE talent, including Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, former Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss, and The Monster in the Bank, Braun Strowman.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had prior meet and greet engagements but did offer Pierre the chance to hold his Universal Championship and experience the thrill of holding the highest accolade for male superstars in WWE.

It seems unlikely the Gabonese striker will be making the full-time switch from fancy footwork to five-star frogsplashes, but we'll keep you posted if the career change does take place...