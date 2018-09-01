WWE News

News

Arsenal welcome WWE stars Sasha Banks and Bayley

Last Updated: 31/08/18 3:04pm
0:58
Banks & Bayley visit Arsenal
Banks & Bayley visit Arsenal

During their recent visit to the UK this week, Sasha Banks and Bayley took some time out to tour the Arsenal Training Centre.

This comes in the same week as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang visited a WWE event!
0:43
Aubameyang visits WWE live event
Aubameyang visits WWE live event

Aubameyang was present as WWE staged a one-off live event at The O2, with recently-crowned Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey making her British debut on the card.

Watch the WWE duo visit the Premier League club in the video at the top of this page.

