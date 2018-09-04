WWE Raw: Undertaker confronts Shawn Michaels and vows to 'put down' Triple H

4:57 The Undertaker made a highly rare appearance on Raw to confront Shawn Michaels The Undertaker made a highly rare appearance on Raw to confront Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels was back on Raw but found his pre-Super Show Down speech interrupted by The Undertaker.

The Heartbreak Kid was in the midst of a public pep talk for his friend Triple H, who faces The Phenom at the event in Melbourne on October 6, live on Sky Sports Box Office, when he was interrupted by the sounding of the famous funereal bell.

To an enormous crowd reaction, The Undertaker made his way to the ring, where Michaels told him that he had stayed true to his word of retirement out of respect to the man who consigned him to it at WrestleMania 26.

Undertaker questioned whether that was a decision made out of fear rather than respect before vowing to again "put down" Triple H - with whom he has had several high-profile matches - in Australia.

The segment could be interpreted as a major hint towards a potential Michaels comeback - against Undertaker - and suggests he could be involved in the match at the Super Show Down in one month's time.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are the new Raw tag-team champions

Tag-team titles change hands

The Revival were attacked by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre prior to their championship bout against The B Team, rendering them incapable of taking their places in said match.

Ziggler and McIntyre stepped into the breach and, although the champions put up a strong defence of their titles, they fell to the Claymore/Zig Zag combination to bring their reign to an end.

McIntyre and Ziggler celebrated as the ring was bathed in blue light.

The Shield were subjected to a sustained group attack after being arrested earlier on Raw

The Shield destroyed

In the latest abuse of his power as acting general manager, Baron Corbin had The Shield arrested and taken away at the start of this week's episode of Raw.

They returned in dramatic style after the main event, which saw Braun Strowman face Finn Balor, but it was not the glorious comeback for which they would have hoped.

Instead they were laid out by the entire heel division of the Monday night roster. Seth Rollins took arguably the worst of it, being thrown off the ramp and breaking a car window on his landing, but all three men ended the show down and out.

