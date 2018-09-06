WATCH: The Perfect NFL pass - as demonstrated by Mr Perfect himself!
Ahead of the new NFL season, we've dug into the archive to bring you this classic meeting between WWE star Mr Perfect and former Minnesota Vikings player Steve Jordan.
We've gone all the way back to 1993 to the time Mr Perfect was regularly demonstrating his perfect abilities on WWF television.
On this occasion, he turned his attention to American football with a passing clinic which simply has to be seen to be believed.
