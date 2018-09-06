WATCH: The Perfect NFL pass - as demonstrated by Mr Perfect himself!

1:22 Relive the moment WWE star Mr Perfect demonstrated 'the Perfect pass' Relive the moment WWE star Mr Perfect demonstrated 'the Perfect pass'

Ahead of the new NFL season, we've dug into the archive to bring you this classic meeting between WWE star Mr Perfect and former Minnesota Vikings player Steve Jordan.

We've gone all the way back to 1993 to the time Mr Perfect was regularly demonstrating his perfect abilities on WWF television.

On this occasion, he turned his attention to American football with a passing clinic which simply has to be seen to be believed.

The 2018 NFL season kicks off on Friday morning with Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons, live at 12.30am on Sky Sports Action.