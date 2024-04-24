Coventry City vs Hull City. Sky Bet Championship.
The Coventry Building Society ArenaAttendance25,023.
Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
Goal! Coventry City 2, Hull City 2. Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a cross.
Goal! Coventry City 1, Hull City 2. Fábio Carvalho (Hull City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Matty Jacob (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt saved. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean Seri.
Goal! Coventry City 1, Hull City 1. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal! Coventry City 0, Hull City 1. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho.
Attempt saved. Alfie Jones (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho with a cross.
Attempt missed. Tyler Morton (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jaden Philogene.
Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Jacob Greaves (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Abdülkadir Ömür (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Delap.