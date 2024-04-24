 Skip to content
Coventry City vs Hull City. Sky Bet Championship.

The Coventry Building Society ArenaAttendance25,023.

Coventry City 2

  • K Palmer (36th minute)
  • B Thomas (58th minute)

Hull City 2

  • J Philogene-Bidace (31st minute)
  • F Carvalho (46th minute pen)

substitution icon

Substitution, Hull City. Ryan Giles replaces Matty Jacob.
yellow_card icon

Alfie Jones (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alfie Jones (Hull City).
free_kick_won icon

Liam Kitching (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Liam Delap (Hull City).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
free_kick_won icon

Haji Wright (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lewie Coyle (Hull City).
substitution icon

Substitution, Coventry City. Liam Kitching replaces Luis Binks because of an injury.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Luis Binks (Coventry City).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jaden Philogene (Hull City).
free_kick_won icon

Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
substitution icon

Substitution, Coventry City. Milan van Ewijk replaces Joel Latibeaudiere because of an injury.
substitution icon

Substitution, Hull City. Lewie Coyle replaces Tyler Morton.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City).
goal icon

Goal! Coventry City 2, Hull City 2. Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a cross.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Hull City).
free_kick_won icon

Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jean Seri (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Jaden Philogene (Hull City).
free_kick_won icon

Liam Delap (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).
free_kick_won icon

Liam Delap (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
free_kick_won icon

Abdülkadir Ömür (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).

Second Half begins Coventry City 1, Hull City 2.
substitution icon

Substitution, Coventry City. Ellis Simms replaces Jake Bidwell.
substitution icon

Substitution, Coventry City. Haji Wright replaces Matt Godden.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Coventry City 1, Hull City 2.
corner icon

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.
free_kick_won icon

Regan Slater (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jay Dasilva (Coventry City).
yellow_card icon

Jaden Philogene (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
yellow_card icon

Fábio Carvalho (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
yellow_card icon

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
yellow_card icon

Josh Eccles (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
penalty_goal icon

Goal! Coventry City 1, Hull City 2. Fábio Carvalho (Hull City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
penalty_won icon

Penalty Hull City. Liam Delap draws a foul in the penalty area.
penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City) after a foul in the penalty area.
yellow_card icon

Tyler Morton (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tyler Morton (Hull City).
free_kick_won icon

Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Matty Jacob (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Bradley Collins.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean Seri.
goal icon

Goal! Coventry City 1, Hull City 1. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jean Seri (Hull City).
free_kick_won icon

Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jaden Philogene (Hull City).
free_kick_won icon

Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
goal icon

Goal! Coventry City 0, Hull City 1. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Alfie Jones (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Josh Eccles.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Abdülkadir Ömür (Hull City).
free_kick_won icon

Luis Binks (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
corner icon

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joel Latibeaudiere.
free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tyler Morton (Hull City).
free_kick_won icon

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Tyler Morton (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jaden Philogene.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jaden Philogene (Hull City).
free_kick_won icon

Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho with a through ball.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tyler Morton (Hull City).
free_kick_won icon

Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
corner icon

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joel Latibeaudiere.
corner icon

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joel Latibeaudiere.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Regan Slater.
offside icon

Offside, Hull City. Fábio Carvalho is caught offside.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Jacob Greaves (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
corner icon

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Bradley Collins.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Abdülkadir Ömür (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Delap.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.