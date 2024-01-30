Sky Sports on WhatsApp: How to follow our channel for the latest news, features and highlights

Sky Sports is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated channel.

How do I get Sky Sports on WhatsApp?

To get Sky Sports on WhatsApp just tap here.

Alternatively, you can follow these steps:

Once you've updated to the latest version of the app on your device open WhatsApp as usual.

Firstly, tap on the Updates option at the bottom left of your screen.

option at the bottom left of your screen. Next, scroll down the screen to "Channels" and then tap the + icon to start adding ones you wish to follow.

and then tap the icon to start adding ones you wish to follow. From there, a menu will pop up on screen to give you the option to tap on "find channels".

From here, you will be taken to a new screen, where you can either type "Sky Sports" in the search bar at the top or scroll through the list of options before you find it.

in the search bar at the top or scroll through the list of options before you find it. Once you find it, tap the + icon again to open up the channel's feed and then tap "Follow" in the top-right corner of the screen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane scores a sensational goal from inside his own half enroute to a hat-trick as Bayern Munich beat Darmstadt 8-0 in the Bundesliga

What content can I expect?

Viral video and major event highlights

Brilliant features and exclusive interviews

Reporter analysis

Q&As

Live blogs

Latest news

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Can Manchester United's Harry Maguire or Christian Eriksen beat Luke Littler in the darts challenge?!

What sports will be covered?

We'll keep you right up to date with the latest from the world of football including Premier League, SPFL, EFL and WSL, plus F1, golf, tennis, cricket, boxing and much more!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the most popular Ashes 2023 moments that you watched on the Sky Sports app and website across the five-Test series

How do I receive Sky Sports' WhatsApp notifications?

Once you start following the channel, you can choose whether or not you want to be alerted every time a new message is sent, by turning notifications on or off.

To turn notifications on , tap on the bell icon at the top right of the channel page and make sure there is no line through it.

, tap on the bell icon at the top right of the channel page and make sure there is no line through it. To find out more information about our channel, tap on the icon next to the notifications bell, where you can also choose to mute all updates, share or forward the link to following or choose to unfollow or report it should you wish.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day three of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain

Sky Sports push notifications

As well as WhatsApp, you can also sign up to receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app on the sports news you want.

For more information on how and what you can receive across a range of breaking news, live coverage and sports of your choice, read here.

Free-to-watch Premier League highlights

The Sky Sports app is also your destination to watch free goals and highlights from every Premier League match during the 2023/24 season.

Shortly after the final whistle, you can watch highlights of all the midweek action next week.

That includes five fixtures on Tuesday as Aston Villa entertain Newcastle United, three more on Wednesday, including leaders Liverpool at home to Chelsea, and two more on the evening the January transfer window closes as Manchester United travel to Wolves.

Tennis is back on Sky Sports in 2024

Image: Rafa Nadal, Coco Gauff, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu (AP)

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis set to launch on Sky and NOW from February 11, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

The introduction of the channel comes following the acquisition of the US Open, ATP and WTA Tour rights last year, and will add to the unrivalled line-up of dedicated sports channels offered by Sky, meaning more value for customers.

Sky Sports Tennis will be available to Sky Sports customers with Complete, Action and Arena packages from February 11, and viewers will be able to access multiple live court streams at the same time via the Sky Sports mobile app, the Sky TV app or red button and on NOW Bonus Streams, giving access to more live matches.

Fans will also be able to watch both Tours on NOW and follow extensive coverage of their favourite players across Sky Sports' digital and social platforms.

More information can be found here.