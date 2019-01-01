The start times of the 21 races comprising the 2019 Formula 1 calendar have been revealed.
The son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, Mick, has joined the Ferrari driver academy, according to Sky in Italy.
Verstappen says first day of punishment for Ocon shove was "constructive"; And lots more during the off-season.
There will be live coverage of the Race of Champions on Sky F1 this weekend, with a 7pm-10pm broadcast on Saturday and Sunday
The all-important race calendar, car launch and winter testing dates, plus driver line-ups for the next Formula 1 season.
The countdown has begun to Formula 1's car launch season after the first teams revealed their plans for events in mid-February.
McLaren have appointed Andreas Seidl as managing director of their Formula 1 team.
Ferrari have replaced Maurizio Arrivabene with Mattia Binotto as their team principal ahead of the 2019 F1 season.
Watch every race, qualifying and practice session live with Sky Sports F1 in 2019. Here's how to upgrade.
|#
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|408
|2
|Sebastian Vettel
|320
|3
|Kimi Raikkonen
|251
|4
|Max Verstappen
|249
|5
|Valtteri Bottas
|247
|Race
|Team
|Sec
|Abu Dhabi
|Red Bull
|2.08s
|Race
|Driver
|Time
|Abu Dhabi
|Sebastian Vettel
|1:40.867
Don't miss out on F1 2019
Next season's key dates and line-ups
The latest news and rumours with a punch
The latest rumours from the F1 paddock
Watch Sky F1 on the move...
The confirmed slots for when and where F1's teams will be revealing their new 2019 cars.
The new year outlook at Maranello as they attempt to go again in the search for that elusive world title.
Sky Sports F1 will show every race in 2019 with 20 races exclusively live...
The race dates and line-ups for next season as the details for F1 2019 start to fall into place.
Sky F1's Rachel Brookes on her adventures on and off the track in lively Abu Dhabi as F1 broke for the winter.
Sky F1's Martin Brundle analyses the performances of all the grid's drivers and has an early look ahead to what 2019 might hold.
Sky F1's Mark Hughes untangles the legal fight between Force India and and Haas to explain what really is at stake - and why it matters...
Sky F1's Martin Brundle reflects on the message sent out by Lewis Hamilton's emphatic season-closing win and what we learnt in F1 2018...