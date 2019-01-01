F1

F1 2019: Race start times confirmed

The start times of the 21 races comprising the 2019 Formula 1 calendar have been revealed.

Mick Schumacher joins Ferrari academy

The son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, Mick, has joined the Ferrari driver academy, according to Sky in Italy.

The F1 Gossip Column

Verstappen says first day of punishment for Ocon shove was "constructive"; And lots more during the off-season.

Race of Champions on Sky F1

There will be live coverage of the Race of Champions on Sky F1 this weekend, with a 7pm-10pm broadcast on Saturday and Sunday

F1 in 2019: Schedule and line-ups

The all-important race calendar, car launch and winter testing dates, plus driver line-ups for the next Formula 1 season.
2019 launches and testing

When do the F1 2019 cars launch?

The countdown has begun to Formula 1's car launch season after the first teams revealed their plans for events in mid-February.
McLaren appoint new F1 boss

McLaren have appointed Andreas Seidl as managing director of their Formula 1 team.
Ferrari replace boss Arrivabene

Ferrari have replaced Maurizio Arrivabene with Mattia Binotto as their team principal ahead of the 2019 F1 season.
F1's car launches

The confirmed slots for when and where F1's teams will be revealing their new 2019 cars.
Can Ferrari win 2019?

The new year outlook at Maranello as they attempt to go again in the search for that elusive world title.
Get Sky F1 for 2019

Sky Sports F1 will show every race in 2019 with 20 races exclusively live...
F1 2019 schedule

The race dates and line-ups for next season as the details for F1 2019 start to fall into place.

F1 Special: Alonso/Johnson Car Swap

Coming up in 2019

F1 Show: Best of 2018

Schumacher's 50th: A tribute

Rachel Brookes

Rachel's diary: F1's finishing line

Sky F1's Rachel Brookes on her adventures on and off the track in lively Abu Dhabi as F1 broke for the winter.
Martin Brundle

Brundle's 2018 F1 driver review

Sky F1's Martin Brundle analyses the performances of all the grid's drivers and has an early look ahead to what 2019 might hold.
Mark Hughes

Why the Haas-Force India fight matters

Sky F1's Mark Hughes untangles the legal fight between Force India and and Haas to explain what really is at stake - and why it matters...
Martin Brundle

Brundle: Hamilton's ominous warning

Sky F1's Martin Brundle reflects on the message sent out by Lewis Hamilton's emphatic season-closing win and what we learnt in F1 2018...

