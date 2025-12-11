Oscar Piastri says Lando Norris hasn't 'become Superman' as he demands continued McLaren equality in 2026

Oscar Piastri said Lando Norris has "not become Superman" as he explained why he expects McLaren to continue to treat their drivers with "full fairness and equality" next season.

Norris became world champion for the first time on Sunday, emerging victorious in a three-way title decider with his McLaren team-mate Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Some commentators have theorised that Norris' status as a world champion could lead to preferential treatment for the Brit in 2026 and beyond, but Piastri fiercely dismissed the suggestion.

"I don't think that will change anything," Piastri said after his second place in Sunday's Abu Dhabi finale left him third in the drivers' standings.

"For me, he's obviously had a great season this year and a deserving champion, but he's still Lando Norris. It's not like he's become Superman.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A disappointed Oscar Piastri celebrates his team-mate Norris' Drivers' Championship title

"I don't think things will change with that. I'm expecting full fairness from the team and equality going forward.

"I don't have any concerns that that will change at all. Clearly, Lando's had a very strong season this year, and ultimately did a better job."

Changes to 'papaya rules' in 2026?

McLaren's attempts to treat their drivers equally was an almost constant talking point throughout the 2025 season, given it's an approach that has rarely been successful in the sport's history.

Two drivers from the same team competing for a title has generally ended with fall-outs, or at the very least relationships becoming heavily strained.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Piastri got past Norris on the first lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Max Verstappen held onto the lead

Piastri and Norris impressively maintained a strong relationship throughout the campaign, which was highlighted in the moments after the title was decided on Sunday when the Australian warmly congratulated his team-mate and the Brit's family.

Asked whether maintain the relationship was testament to the team's approach and culture, Piastri said: "I think it is a testament to the way we go racing. Obviously, it's not easy fighting for both the Constructors' Championship and the Drivers' Championship with two very evenly matched drivers. But ultimately, that's a problem we knew we were going to have.

"At the end of the day, I think there's a lot of good things that come from that. Yes, there's difficult moments and tension at times, but I think both Lando and I have become better drivers from pushing each other to the limit. Sometimes that's been uncomfortable for everyone, but ultimately, yeah, it's been a good thing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch back the story of Piastri's career

"We've had a lot of discussions through the year, and I'm sure we'll have discussions in the off-season about anything we want to do slightly differently for next year. But I think at the end of the day, they gave us both as good a chance as the team could have to fairly fight for a world championship, and that's all you can ask for."

'Lessons learned in and out of the car'

Piastri led the standings for much of the season and established himself as the clear title favourite when he opened a 34-point lead with nine of the 24 rounds remaining, but a poor run of races for the Australian allowed Norris to seize control of the battle and eventually triumph.

Having put together an incredibly consistent streak of 14 podium finishes in 15 races, Piastri then went on a run of six races without a podium, with the barren streak featuring several tracks that didn't appear to suit the 24-year-old's driving style.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at the big moments that cost Piastri in the 2025 title race

Asked whether his lessons in defeat had been specific to the circuits where he noticeably struggled or more general, Piastri replied: "Ultimately both, I think. There've definitely been lessons directly to do with how I drive the car, how I can be better in different conditions, and just become a better all-round driver.

"There have also been lessons outside the car - dealing with adversity, dealing with difficult moments. I've learned a lot about myself in those kinds of things.

"There have been lessons both in and out of the car that will definitely help me for the future."

Watch every race of the 2026 F1 season live on Sky Sports, starting with the Australian Grand Prix from March 6-8. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime