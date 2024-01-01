Skip to content
On now
Back
Live
Live Tennis
Live
PL 100 Club: Peter Crouch
Live
EFL 18/19:Leeds Utd v Derby County
Live
Live Tennis
Live
England v Australia 1st ODI Hlts
Live
DP World Tour Golf
Live
The Home of Formula One
Live
Live Tennis
Live
NFL Gameday
Live
Good Morning Sports Fans
Live
Sky Sports News
Live
Live NPC: Manukau v Wellington
Top picks
2:23
Tennis
Jack Draper vs Hubert Hurkacz | Japan Open highlights
5:52
NFL
Cowboys at Giants | 2024 Week Four NFL highlights
3:31
Golf
Presidents Cup | Day One Fourballs highlights
1:43
Golf
'That's disrespectful!' | Scheffler in middle of 'chippy' Presidents Cup clash
1:28
Formula 1
An F1 farewell? Teary Ricciardo's emotional final moments of Singapore GP
2:15
Football
Should fans be patient? Ten Hag defiant after tough transfer questioning
1:51
Football
'No trophies in September!' | Jose explains 'Mourinho effect' in instant classic
2:51
Football
'You're Fergie's favourite son!' | Nev & Carra go head to head in Compliments!
1:57
Athletics
'It changed their lives' | Refugee Run Club provides for vulnerable refugees
Football
0:25
Football
'Why not!' | Zidane responds to Bellingham's Ballon d'Or chances
1:06
Football
'You should want it more!' | Morrison alarmed after Man Utd's FC Twente draw
1:51
Football
'No trophies in September!' | Jose explains 'Mourinho effect' in instant classic
2:15
Football
Should fans be patient? Ten Hag defiant after tough transfer questioning
2:06
Football
Why Solanke and Maddison can click for Spurs
2:12
Football
The 'disrespected' one? | Jose's fury at 75-minute wait for press conference
1:06
Football
'They're in trouble!' | Merse sends Lopetegui warning after tough start
2:51
Football
'You're Fergie's favourite son!' | Nev & Carra go head to head in Compliments!
4:35
Football
The Verdict: Man Utd leave more questions than answers in Twente draw
2:26
Football
'That is so sharp!' | Luis Diaz's Premier League goals from 2023/24 so far
1:57
Football
Ten Hag: Lack of goals is our issue! | Man Utd boss sends clear message
2:15
Football
Should fans be patient? Ten Hag defiant after tough transfer questioning
4:59
Football
Why Man City have taken the PL to a tribunal
2:17
Football
Dyche hopeful for 'stability' amid takeover talk
0:55
Football
'I apologised for my behaviour' | Nuno free to be in dugout against Fulham
1:52
Football
Lopetegui under pressure at West Ham? | 'We know we have to improve'
2:06
Football
Why Solanke and Maddison can click for Spurs
4:05
Football
How Arsenal's kids and Sterling impressed
1:10
Football
'The gaps are closing' | Why Chelsea-Villa was example of growth in the WSL
2:02
Football
Eidevall: We have enough quality and experience to get result against Hacken
2:26
Football
'That really excites me' | Why WSL teams are changing tactics this season
1:33
Football
'A landmark moment!' | English Women's football chief pleased with Barclays deal
3:55
Football
Spurs hammer Crystal Palace newcomers
3:13
Football
Liverpool held by Leicester on opening weekend
1:12
Football
'It's tight' | Should Foord's goal have stood against City?
3:07
Football
Mead bags late equaliser to grab Arsenal point against Man City
2:03
Football
'She pinned her down!' | Did McCabe foul Kelly before Mead equaliser?
1:07
Football
Can Plymouth shock Luton at Home Park?
0:52
Football
Can Derby maintain their perfect start at home?
1:30
Football
Tom Fellows: England U21 call-up and goal was special
3:08
Football
'It's just bizarre!' | Ref Watch panel bemused by alleged Osmajic bite!
2:55
Football
Preston 0-0 Blackburn
1:25
Football
Beck accuses Osmajic of biting after melee in Preston vs Blackburn
2:09
Football
Bristol City 2-1 Oxford
2:04
Football
Burnley 2-1 Portsmouth
1:59
Football
Coventry 1-2 Swansea
1:43
Exclusive
Football
'I still have a lot to achieve at Rangers' - Tavernier addresses exit talk & fan criticism
1:44
Football
'They are on their way!' | Boyd's cheeky Europa prediction after Rangers win!
1:18
Football
McGregor backs Celtic to reach Women's Champions League group stages
3:29
Football
Ex-Newcastle & Palace forward Gayle set for Hibs debut at Rangers
1:25
Football
McGregor praises 'powerhouse' Engels and the make up of Celtic's squad
2:55
Exclusive
Football
Will Shankland stay at Hearts amid contract uncertainty?
3:12
Exclusive
Football
Hearts CEO explains Naismith sacking & timing of his new contract
3:49
Exclusive
Football
Hearts turn to analytics and Brighton in search for new boss
0:40
Exclusive
Football
McKinlay: No talks with Rangers over CEO role
5:35
Formula 1
Does Ricciardo exit hint at Lawson making future step up to Red Bull?
1:39
Formula 1
Thank you Daniel! Ricciardo's best F1 moments!
1:28
Formula 1
An F1 farewell? Teary Ricciardo's emotional final moments of Singapore GP
1:30
Formula 1
Can Norris beat Verstappen to claim championship victory?
3:02
Formula 1
Rosberg: Norris needs to iron out errors
1:23
Formula 1
Was Singapore Ricciardo’s last dance? | Rosberg: He deserves better
3:00
Formula 1
Lizards, speedos and ice baths! | Funniest moments from the Singapore GP
2:28
Formula 1
'Face to face with Godzilla!' | Unusual track invaders at Singapore
0:37
Formula 1
'Franco just dive-bombed!' | Onboard Colapinto's audacious opening corner overtake
Formula 1
Team-mates reunited | Gasly and Tsunoda race each other on Skyline Luge
Formula 1
McLaren lead the way in 2024... but how did they do it?
Formula 1
Ice ice baby! | How drivers keep cool in the extreme heat of Singapore!
Formula 1
Norris unveils sculpture of himself with world-renowned 3D artist!
Formula 1
How Sauber helped develop the fastest wheelchair in the world
Formula 1
The Tifosi, police escorts and high expectations | Leclerc's life as a Ferrari driver at Monza
Formula 1
Doohan shares 72 hours in the life of an F1 reserve driver!
Formula 1
Brundle's unique Spa track guide from behind the wheel of a historic F1 car
Formula 1
'I was a bit tired of F1' | Hülkenberg talks Audi move and F1 career
1:07
Cricket
'Never seen scenes like it!' | What happened last time Australia played at Lord's
6:27
Cricket
Brook’s first ODI century leads England to victory over Australia
1:14
Cricket
Brook: We looked to put Australia under pressure
1:28
Cricket
'Glorious shot!' | Best of Brook's stunning first ODI century
0:40
Cricket
Death stare! | Labuschagne furious with 12th man getting in way of catch!
0:40
Cricket
Australia change up plan and Jacks picks out fielder!
0:17
Cricket
Australia take two England wickets in first three overs!
12:47
Cricket
Stokes gives fitness update and reflects on England's successful summer
1:33
Cricket
What should change? Sibley gives player's view on English cricket schedule
2:23
Tennis
Jack Draper vs Hubert Hurkacz | Japan Open highlights
0:44
Tennis
Furious Bublik smashes racket after losing game point!
2:55
Tennis
Krueger comes back from a set down to take victory in China
4:45
Tennis
Sinner survives early scare to advance in China Open
4:29
Tennis
Dart falls to Tauson in opening round of China Open
3:01
Tennis
Muchova breezes to opening round win in China
1:14
Tennis
Draper coasts past Bellucci at Japan Open
3:03
Tennis
Osaka breezes past Bronzetti in China!
1:45
Tennis
Musetti visits the 'super cute' Panda Base!
2:23
Tennis
Jack Draper vs Hubert Hurkacz | Japan Open highlights
2:55
Tennis
Krueger comes back from a set down to take victory in China
4:45
Tennis
Sinner survives early scare to advance in China Open
4:29
Tennis
Dart falls to Tauson in opening round of China Open
3:01
Tennis
Muchova breezes to opening round win in China
1:14
Tennis
Draper coasts past Bellucci at Japan Open
3:03
Tennis
Osaka breezes past Bronzetti in China!
3:29
Tennis
Wang dominates on Diamond Court in China
2:43
Tennis
Cilic defeats Nakashima to reach first final since 2021
3:56
Tennis
Maia comes from behind to seal Korea Open title against Kasatkina
2:40
Tennis
Foot injury forces Raducanu to retire against Kasatkina
2:51
Tennis
Raducanu beats Yuan to reach Korea Open quarter-finals
3:31
Golf
Presidents Cup | Day One Fourballs highlights
1:43
Golf
'That's disrespectful!' | Scheffler in middle of 'chippy' Presidents Cup clash
0:24
Golf
'He looks like a fool!' | Hughes hilariously hypes up crowd with beer chug!
6:53
Golf
One year to go until Ryder Cup! | What awaits Team Europe in New York?
0:44
Golf
Presidents Cup: 'Canadians must rise for Internationals'
2:37
Golf
Holmes calls for Lawrence to show 'killer instinct'
2:43
Football
'He's very close' | Lee defends McIlroy's runner-up finishes
1:19
Golf
History on the line at the Presidents Cup: A shock coming for Team USA?
2:00
Golf
BMW PGA Championship | Day four highlights
3:54
Golf
What has Matsuyama done to improve his putting?
3:04
Golf
Audi Performance Zone: The Scheffler shuffle examined
3:31
Golf
Hovland's 'unique' driver swing analysed
4:48
Golf
Audi Performance Zone: What makes Rai's swing so accurate?
3:49
Golf
Audi Performance Zone: Schauffele's putting examined
2:51
Golf
Assessing Greyserman's 'super powerful' swing
2:54
Golf
Audi Performance Zone: What is 'the pause' in Matsuyama's swing?
2:26
Golf
'One of the best drivers on the PGA Tour' | Sungjae Im's swing examined
2:01
Golf
Analysing Kuchar's putting stroke
2:20
Rugby League
Burgess: We're trying to change the course of history
1:30
Rugby League
'He is THE best' | How Briers taught Haas to be even better
1:07
Rugby League
Briers explains why he turned down head coach offer from Super League club
30:22
Rugby League
The Bench: Lee Briers
3:20
Rugby Union
Leeds Rhinos 10-12 York Valkyrie
2:54
Rugby Union
St Helens 18-4 Wigan Warriors
0:49
Rugby League
'That is fantastic!' | Is this the try of the season from Foubister?
3:32
Rugby League
Hull FC 4-24 Catalans Dragons
1:12
Rugby League
Hull KR 26-16 Leeds Rhinos
1:29
Rugby Union
England's new defence coach: Who is Joe El-Abd?
5:26
Rugby Union
Highlights: Argentina win epic clash against South Africa
4:34
Rugby Union
Highlights: New Zealand cling to victory after Australia fightback
5:54
Rugby Union
Highlights: Australia embarrassed in record defeat to Argentina
7:55
Rugby Union
Highlights: South Africa come out victorious after close battle with All Blacks
1:34
Rugby Union
'It'll hurt for a while' | Aussie captain 'gutted' after record-breaking Test loss
3:25
Rugby Union
Schmidt gives verdict on record defeat after Aussie's 'fell off a cliff'
3:43
Rugby Union
Highlights: Wallabies stage stirring fightback to beat Argentina
3:54
Rugby Union
Highlights: South Africa beat All Blacks again after thrilling comeback
1:09
Boxing
'What's left to do is finish this girl!' | Ryan-Mayer's heated weigh-in
0:58
Boxing
Ryan-Mayer exchange words in fiery face-off!
0:48
Boxing
Is this the best angle of Dubois-AJ KO yet?
1:14
Boxing
ULTIMATE Light heavyweight showdown | Beterbiev and Bivol head-to-head
2:04
Boxing
'He's ****!' - Audio from AJ's corner moments before Dubois KO!
0:54
Boxing
UNSEEN ANGLE: New ringside footage of Dubois' destructive KO of Joshua
3:17
Boxing
'You can feel the shockwaves!' | Dubois DESTROYS Joshua at Wembley
1:24
Boxing
ALL angles, BRUTAL replays: The Dubois punch that KO'd Joshua
3:17
Boxing
Wardley promises clinical rematch KO | Clarke: 'I can't wait to smash his face!'
5:52
NFL
Cowboys at Giants | 2024 Week Four NFL highlights
1:30
NFL
A 'hold my beer' game?! Could Bills vs Ravens be match of the season?
1:24
NFL
Schecter: Kelce almost non-existent for Chiefs this season
1:43
NFL
'A world of doubt' | What's going wrong for Lawrence and the Jags?
2:33
NFL
Daniels sets NFL rookie record for completion against the Bengals
0:27
NFL
'A huge roar' - Hamlin gets first NFL interception after cardiac arrest
6:14
NFL
Commanders at Bengals | 2024 Week Three NFL highlights
5:25
NFL
Jaguars at Bills | 2024 Week Three NFL highlights
1:49
NFL
'They make you do funky stuff!' | How do the Chiefs stay dominant?
0:56
Darts
'Dobey delivers!' | 'Hollywood' hits brilliant nine-darter!
3:35
Darts
'Perfection once again!' | THREE nine-darters at Hungarian Darts Trophy 2024
1:04
Darts
‘I was working in a bank!’ | Petersen’s journey into darts
1:21
Darts
Petersen: It's like there's been darts ChatGPT plug-in making everyone better!
2:02
Darts
Petersen: When I saw Taylor the first time, I couldn’t believe he was human!
1:37
Darts
Petersen launches Dartboard Maths
1:56
Darts
‘They bought me penguin onesie!’ | Petersen thankful for Cullen family
0:46
Darts
'Simply phenomenal!' | Littler hits stunning back-to-back checkouts in Amsterdam
0:47
Darts
Littler edges past Nijman to claim seventh PDC title of 2024!
0:26
Boxing
'Crazy man!' | Usyk hilariously imitates McGregor's walk!
1:17
MMA
‘Sends him crashing to the canvas!’ | Teeyai punishes Yoddoi with stinging left hook
0:52
MMA
‘Completely out on the canvas’ | Double overhand right produces BRUTAL KO!
0:55
MMA
‘Right on the button!’ | DEVASTATING KO victory for Kongklai
1:28
MMA
Watch this EPIC intro to UFC 306 in the Sphere in Las Vegas!
0:19
MMA
It's time! Bruce Buffer on the Las Vegas Sphere!
1:07
MMA
OUT OF NOWHERE! 17-year old wins with 31-second knockout!
1:24
MMA
'Crumbled him! Starched him!' | HUGE highlight reel knockout!
0:57
MMA
Over in a flash! Incredible 36-SECOND KO in ONE championship!
3:31
Netball
Williams: Australia are hard to beat! | Watson: It’s been awesome!
2:04
Netball
Austin awarded player of the season! | 'I'm learning from veterans around me'
2:59
Netball
Thirlby 'proud' regardless of defeat | 'This series has been our best'
5:58
Netball
Australia dominated England in final game to take series win!
0:23
Netball
'Who wanted it more?!' | Roses SCRAMBLE for the ball!
2:42
Netball
'We've proven we can do this' | Tchine confident ahead of final test
4:58
Netball
Roses beat Diamonds in thrilling second Test to level series
4:16
Netball
Thirlby: Huge moment for the Roses | 'Much better than first Test'
0:26
Netball
Fadoju: England intensity was key to Sydney victory
2:12
Racing
Blake: Cheltenham changes a positive step for racing
1:46
Racing
City Of Troy puts on a show with Southwell gallop
1:48
Racing
National Hunt Chase changes heart-breaking for amateur jockeys at Cheltenham
1:52
Exclusive
Racing
Hot analysis! O'Brien reviews City Of Troy's pre-Breeders' Cup workout
1:02
Racing
Marquand: Economics still doesn't feel the fully finished article!
0:51
Racing
Norton expects 'emotional' farewell at Chester
1:31
Racing
Haggas: Economics will only get better! | 'Plan is to go to Ascot'
1:57
Racing
Look De Vega camp 'not scared' of Arc challenge despite Niel defeat
1:55
Racing
Beckett: I'd be keen to supplement Bluestocking for the Arc
