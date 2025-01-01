Skip to content
Watch Football
On Now
Back
Live
WSL Hlts: West Ham Utd v Man Utd
Live
Chelsea: Premier Lge Years 05/06
Forward
Top picks
View all
Back
1:08
Football
Jamie Vardy | The Premier League's greatest wind-up merchant?
1:36
Football
Merse: Leeds should look to sign Sterling | 'His time at Arsenal will be up!'
3:00
Football
Super Mateta strike forces Arsenal draw to leave Liverpool ONE point off PL title
3:39
Football
Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace
0:53
Football
On This Day | Wayne Rooney's INCREDIBLE volley against Newcastle!
3:00
Football
Carragher praises Mateta quality after stunning goal | 'There'll be other clubs looking at him'
2:56
Football
'Arteta will be furious!' | Are Arsenal getting complacent for PL run-in?
0:43
Football
'Simply SUBLIME!' | Mateta capitalises on Saliba mistake with brilliant lob!
4:54
Football
Lewis-Skelly talks Champions League glory, Nwaneri friendship... and journaling!
Forward
Premier League Highlights
View all
Back
3:00
Football
Super Mateta strike forces Arsenal draw to leave Liverpool ONE point off PL title
3:14
Football
SCENES! Nunes scores 94th-minute winner for Man City against Villa!
3:09
Football
Forest hold off Spurs to reignite Champions League charge
3:04
Football
Trent puts Liverpool on verge of title and sends Leicester down
3:09
Football
Sarabia STUNNER condemns Man Utd to another home defeat
2:52
Football
Neto's added-time rocket gives Chelsea the points at Fulham
3:02
Football
Arsenal seal emphatic win at Ipswich to make Liverpool wait for title
3:06
Football
BIG statement in race for Europe! Villa run riot vs Newcastle
3:11
Football
SIX goals, Mbeumo double and a red card! Brentford beat Brighton
3:02
Football
Late Man City rally fires champions up to fourth
Forward
Premier League Latest
Back
0:57
Football
'I'm gutted this day has come...the timing is right' | Vardy's Leicester goodbye
3:49
Football
Kaveh: 'Rarely seen a player so in demand' | Clubs are queuing up for Bournemouth's Huijsen
1:55
Football
'He believes he has a lot to offer!' | Vardy's Leicester City exit explained
11:28
Football
Invincibles vs Leicester, which is HARDER? | Vardy's Sticker Book Challenge
1:08
Football
Jamie Vardy | The Premier League's greatest wind-up merchant?
4:04
Football
It's all about PSG | Merse tells Arsenal to fully focus on CL semi-final
1:36
Football
Merse: Leeds should look to sign Sterling | 'His time at Arsenal will be up!'
1:00
Football
'It's eleven, it's heaven!' | Vardy's record-breaking goal in title-winning season
8:53
Football
Gareth Bale Hits STUNNING Halfway Crossbar Shot | Bale vs Grant Golf Crossbar Challenge
Forward
WSL
View all
Back
3:39
Football
Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace
4:16
Football
Spurs 2-3 Aston Villa
3:52
Football
Man City 1-1 Everton
2:10
Football
Smith haunts Brighton again as Liverpool claim the points | Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
2:22
Football
Man Utd miss chance to close gap on WSL leaders after West Ham stalemate
2:24
Football
'They find a way to win' | Nobbs and Parris give their Champions League predictions!
2:58
Football
Arsenal close gap on leaders Chelsea with Leicester rout
0:21
Football
Arsenal punish Leicester as Pelova scores their FIFTH of the night
0:31
Football
Mead heads home Arsenal's fourth after fantastic play by Little
Forward
SPFL
Back
2:34
Football
Dalby aims to delay Celtic title party | 'We've got a lot to play for'
1:57
Exclusive
Football
'It's incredible' | Forrest on verge of becoming Celtic's most decorated player
1:34
Football
Rangers takeover: 'Productive conversations' with Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises
3:00
Football
'European football papered over the cracks!' | Boyd's verdict on Rangers defeat
1:28
Football
'A disgrace!' | Boyd's furious reaction to Rangers 'stonewall penalty' appeal
0:28
Football
Ferguson says discipline is key ahead of Ranger's Europa League tie against Athletic Club
1:34
Exclusive
Football
Rangers have 'bigger questions to answer' than EL form, says Hagi
1:49
Football
Does Critchley need Hearts' Scottish Cup victory to ease pressure?
3:03
Football
Aberdeen 2-2 Rangers
Forward
Championship
Back
1:22
Football
Will Cardiff and Plymouth have their fate sealed?
1:47
Football
Can Lampard steer Coventry into the play-offs?
2:44
Football
'Sir Alex will always send a message' | Lampard opens up on management community
8:01
Football
How do Leeds and Burnley survive in the Premier League?
3:09
Football
Parker: Promotion with Burnley 'more special' than my others
4:27
Football
Farke: It's a heavy shirt to wear...but we've delivered!
2:28
Football
'Sheer joy!' | Burnley players revel in PL promotion celebrations!
2:04
Football
Premier League promotion sparks WILD celebrations at Elland Road!
3:36
Football
Brownhill double seals Burnley's Premier League promotion!
Forward
League One
Back
1:58
Football
Play-offs begin at 40!! | Pratley celebrates milestone with a push for promotion
0:18
Football
Hackett-Fairchild's CHEEKY free kick finds the goalkeeper napping!
0:29
Football
Wing scores stunner for Reading in 5-1 win over Mansfield
2:01
Football
Lincoln 4-2 Bolton
2:01
Football
Wycombe 0-4 Charlton
2:17
Football
Burton 1-2 Birmingham
1:51
Football
Mansfield Town 1-5 Reading
2:11
Football
Barnsley 1-1 Peterborough
2:06
Football
Blackpool 1-2 Wrexham
2:07
Football
Crawley Town 3-1 Exeter City
2:01
Football
Cambridge 1-2 Leyton Orient
1:53
Football
Bristol Rovers 0-1 Stevenage
Forward
League Two
Back
1:54
Football
Barrow 0-0 Tranmere
2:03
Football
Chesterfield 3-3 Bradford City
2:04
Football
Morecambe 1-3 Salford City
2:22
Football
Notts County 1-2 Cheltenham
1:46
Football
Gillingham 1-0 AFC Wimbledon
1:59
Football
Harrogate Town 3-1 Fleetwood Town
2:10
Football
Swindon 0-1 Bromley
1:59
Football
Crewe 0-1 MK Dons
1:44
Football
Accrington 1-1 Carlisle
1:44
Football
Doncaster Rovers 3-0 Colchester United
2:06
Football
Port Vale 2-2 Grimsby Town
3:36
Football
Newport County 0-0 Walsall
Forward
Carabao Cup
Back
0:41
Football
New footage! Players-cam at Newcastle's Carabao Cup victory parade!
8:10
Football
'Unlike anything I've ever seen!' | Newcastle celebrate in STYLE with supporters
1:19
Football
'Everything I've ever dreamed of' | Burn loving every moment of Newcastle parade
1:26
Football
'People hanging from lamp posts!' | Howe, Ant and Dec revel in Newcastle celebrations
4:03
Football
Tonali: Cup win is best feeling in the world | Italian coy on exit rumours: I don't use my phone!
0:46
Football
Celebration SCENES! New footage of Newcastle dressing room after cup final glory
2:37
Football
Wembley hero AGAIN! Burn REPEATS headed goal from 12 years ago!!
4:11
Football
Ref Watch: Carabao Cup final - Big decisions analysed
1:35
Football
Carra: Recent Liverpool defeats have shown where they need to improve
4:49
Football
'I've been emotional all day!' | What it means to Newcastle to finally win a trophy
6:52
Football
The wait is OVER! Local HERO Burn and Isak end long Newcastle trophy drought
4:32
Football
Slot: PSG loss did not impact our performance in final
1:01
Football
'At long, long last!' | Final whistle SCENES as Newcastle seal victory
0:38
Football
Liverpool pull one back in stoppage time after VAR review!
0:23
Football
Brilliant Pope save keeps Jones strike out
0:31
Football
'Really special!' | Brilliant Isak finish doubles Newcastle lead
1:03
Football
The agony and ecstasy of Newcastle fans during Carabao Cup final
0:27
Football
'The boy from Blyth!' | Local HERO Burn heads Newcastle in front
2:53
Football
Howe: We know what’s at stake and we’ve prepared well
3:01
Football
Slot: We know Newcastle will go all in and let us know they're there
3:11
Football
'I want Newcastle to win a trophy!' | Neville's Carabao Cup final preview
3:56
Football
'Isak vs Van Dijk will be key' | Carra's Carabao Cup final preview
2:25
Football
'Come and have a chat!' Salah and VVD make surprise appearance on SSN!
3:06
Football
'We feel better prepared this time' | Isak and Murphy on Newcastle's final hopes
4:59
Football
The most DRAMATIC League Cup finals
3:33
Football
'The Tuesday factor!' | Merse worried for Liverpool's fitness ahead of Newcastle
3:17
Football
Yaya Toure, Zlatan and Drogba | Best League Cup final goals
10:02
Football
Prayers & hype music... Salah, VVD & co reveal cup final preparations
0:13
Football
Newcastle stars light up London skyline ahead of trip to Wembley
0:39
Football
Slot on VVD's contract: The only thing I know is I want Virgil to be here next season
3:28
Football
Slot: TAA out of Carabao Cup final, but we're looking forward to it
1:40
Football
Howe calls on fan support to 'push Newcastle over the line' vs Liverpool
2:46
Football
'It's massive!' | Carroll gives his score prediction for Carabao Cup final
1:18
Football
Merse: Biggest winners tonight are Newcastle | 'Slot will have to pick his players up'
2:16
Football
Merson: Spurs are a horrible watch at the moment!
Forward
