Spanish side Malaga have suspended coach Victor Sanchez del Amo after a sexually explicit video of him appeared on social media.
Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid's squad for the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia due to illness.
Louie Barry, one of England's top young goalscoring talents, looks set to leave Barcelona after just six months at the Nou Camp – to join Aston Villa.
Raphael Varane had a hand in two goals as Real Madrid won 3-0 at neighbours Getafe on their return to La Liga action after the winter break.
Wales boss Ryan Giggs insists Gareth Bale is unfazed by the criticism he gets at Real Madrid and is still very much in love with football.
Lazio beat Juventus 3-1 on Sunday to win the Italian Super Cup for a fifth time amid a background of protests and political outrage.
Luis Suarez provided a goal and three assists as Barcelona opened up a three-point gap at the top of La Liga after a 4-1 victory over Alaves at Nou Camp.
The latest news from the January transfer window, including updates on the futures of Paul Pogba and insight on Chelsea's targets...
Mikel Arteta will look to make Sevilla's 17-year-old midfielder Antonio Zarzana his first signing at Arsenal, plus more from Thursday's European press.
AC Milan are looking to add Granit Xhaka to their squad, plus more from Friday's European press.
|#
|Team
|Pl
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|19
|26
|40
|2
|R Madrid
|19
|24
|40
|3
|A Madrid
|19
|10
|35
|4
|Sevilla
|19
|6
|35
|5
|Sociedad
|19
|8
|31
Real Madrid and Barcelona played out a goalless draw in the rescheduled Clasico. Michael Hincks was at the Nou Camp to watch the action unfold.
Lionel Messi deserves this Ballon d'Or because he is still the best around so let's cherish every moment.
With a Tottenham reject and a Man City youngster, newly-promoted Granada top La Liga. But how have they done it?
Zinedine Zidane was supposed to bring the good times back to Real Madrid but a worrying slide continued with their humiliation in Paris.