La Liga

Victor Sanchez del Amo said he had been the victim of blackmail

Malaga coach suspended after explicit video

Spanish side Malaga have suspended coach Victor Sanchez del Amo after a sexually explicit video of him appeared on social media.
Real Madrid

Bale to miss Super Cup in Saudi with illness

Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid's squad for the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia due to illness.

Aston Villa

Barry set to leave Barca for Villa

Louie Barry, one of England's top young goalscoring talents, looks set to leave Barcelona after just six months at the Nou Camp – to join Aston Villa.

Football

Varane helps Real make winning return

Raphael Varane had a hand in two goals as Real Madrid won 3-0 at neighbours Getafe on their return to La Liga action after the winter break.
Wales

Giggs: Bale unfazed by Real criticism

Wales boss Ryan Giggs insists Gareth Bale is unfazed by the criticism he gets at Real Madrid and is still very much in love with football.
Football

Lazio shock Juve to lift Italian Super Cup

Lazio beat Juventus 3-1 on Sunday to win the Italian Super Cup for a fifth time amid a background of protests and political outrage.
Football

Suarez shines as Barca cruise to win

Luis Suarez provided a goal and three assists as Barcelona opened up a three-point gap at the top of La Liga after a 4-1 victory over Alaves at Nou Camp.
Football

Transfer Centre: Chelsea eye £50m defender LIVE!

The latest news from the January transfer window, including updates on the futures of Paul Pogba and insight on Chelsea's targets...
Arsenal

Euro papers: Zarzana to be Arteta's first signing

Mikel Arteta will look to make Sevilla's 17-year-old midfielder Antonio Zarzana his first signing at Arsenal, plus more from Thursday's European press.

Arsenal

Euro papers: Zlatan to join Everton?

AC Milan are looking to add Granit Xhaka to their squad, plus more from Friday's European press.

Spanish La Liga
# Team Pl GD Pts
1 Barcelona 19 26 40
2 R Madrid 19 24 40
3 A Madrid 19 10 35
4 Sevilla 19 6 35
5 Sociedad 19 8 31

Football

Bale's nearly moment; Messi's unlikely run

Real Madrid and Barcelona played out a goalless draw in the rescheduled Clasico. Michael Hincks was at the Nou Camp to watch the action unfold.
Football

Why Messi is still the best in the world

Lionel Messi deserves this Ballon d'Or because he is still the best around so let's cherish every moment.
Football

How are Granada top of La Liga?

With a Tottenham reject and a Man City youngster, newly-promoted Granada top La Liga. But how have they done it?
Real Madrid

What's happened to Real Madrid?

Zinedine Zidane was supposed to bring the good times back to Real Madrid but a worrying slide continued with their humiliation in Paris.

