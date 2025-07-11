Marcus Rashford transfer news: Man Utd forward becomes Barcelona's top left-wing target - Sky in Germany

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is now Barcelona's clear left-wing target, according to Sky in Germany.

Barca are expected to try and agree a deal and are "prepared to go all-in".

This is because Liverpool have rejected their advances for Luis Diaz, and Nico Williams has signed a new deal at Athletic Club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, Sam Tighe discusses whether Rashford could still be a key player for Barcelona

Sky Sports News has already reported that Rashford is keen to join Barcelona.

The forward has returned to Carrington despite being offered extra time off and is training away from the first team, using the medical and rehab facilities.

The 27-year-old is among five Man Utd players who can explore a potential move away after expressing a desire to leave.

Matheus Cunha has taken the No 10 shirt from Rashford, who said he wanted a "new challenge" before joining Aston Villa for the second half of last season.

One source has told Sky Sports News it has been made clear to Rashford that he does not figure in Ruben Amorim's plans, and the England international is keen to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

There have been no official offers for Rashford after he returned from his loan at Villa.

Sky Sports News has previously reported that Rashford wants to play Champions League football next season, but is not willing to relocate to London. His representatives are also against their client being involved in any part-exchange deal.

Image: Rashford is a top target for Barcelona

Sky Sports News' senior football news editor Lyall Thomas:

Barcelona remains Rashford's preferred destination should he leave United this summer.

And, intriguingly, the door could be opening on a move to Catalonia.

That's because in the past week, Barcelona have seen their hopes of landing either Liverpool's Diaz or Athletic Club's Nico Williams more or less extinguished.

Financial issues remain a concern at Barcelona. They have tight financial parameters set by LaLiga and a recent history of failing to register players due to problems around funding those deals.

Rashford's prospects of a switch to Barcelona look more likely now than they did two weeks ago - but how a deal will be structured will take some work given Barcelona's financial issues, Rashford's wages at Manchester United, and the Old Trafford club's preference to sell rather than sanction another loan.

Read here for a 360 look at Rashford's future.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.