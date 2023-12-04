Sky Sports to show 215 Premier League games a season from 2025/26

From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.

With up to 100 more matches each season, Sky Sports' exclusively live coverage will increase by 70% from 2025/26 through to 2028/29.

As part of the new deal, which will commence with the 2025/26 season, Sky Sports will show more Premier League action than any other broadcaster with at least four matches per week.

Sky Sports' 215 matches will include more than 140 matches played at weekends, evening matches on Fridays and Mondays and full coverage of three midweek match rounds.

For the first time, Sky Sports will also broadcast all 10 Premier League matches on the final day of each season.

Dana Strong, Group CEO, Sky said: "This is a fantastic result for Sky customers, who will see a significant increase in the number of matches from the most iconic league in the world.

"We are proud of our long history with the Premier League and look forward to delivering more engagement, entertainment, and innovation to the end of the decade.

"Sky is the undisputed home for sport fans in the UK."

The unrivalled line-up of Premier League football on Sky Sports will include:

At least 215 live games each season.

All first pick matches, giving fans the best matches week in week out until May 2029.

Super Sunday remains the flagship kick-off slot at 4.30pm.

First and last word on a Premier League weekend with more live games on Fridays and Mondays.

For the first time, all the final games on the last day of the season will be live in one place, creating a real moment for fans.

And in another first, Sky Sports will now be able to offer multiple live matches on a number of weekends at Sunday 2pm.

Most of the festive season fixtures, with Boxing Day Premier League football back on Sky Sports.

Saturday December 9

Aston Villa vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 10

Luton vs Man City - kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Newcastle - kick-off 4.30pm

Friday December 15

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham - kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 16

Burnley vs Everton - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 17

West Ham vs Wolves - kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Man Utd - kick-off 4.30pm

Thursday December 21

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - kick-off 8pm

Friday December 22

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 23

Liverpool vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 24 - Christmas Eve

Wolves vs Chelsea - kick-off 1pm

Saturday December 30

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 31 - New Year's Eve

Fulham vs Arsenal - kick-off 2pm

Monday January 1 - New Year's Day

Liverpool vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm

Tuesday January 2

West Ham vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm

Sunday January 14

Everton vs Aston Villa - kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Tottenham - kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday January 20

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 21

Bournemouth vs Liverpool - kick-off 4.30pm

