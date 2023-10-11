Download the Sky Sports App: Free Premier League highlights, F1 race control and more at your fingertips

The Sky Sports app is the place to get the biggest and latest sports news stories, live blogs, updates on live goals as they go in and all the video highlights of the Premier League, Championship and much more.

Whatever your sport is, we have dedicated sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Logging in to the app with a free Sky iD is really simple, and once you've signed in, you can access the following, and more...

Sky Sports on the go!

If you have Sky Sports at home, you can stream all of your favourite events, including Premier League matches from the Live TV section, which includes all Sky Sports channels:

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports Action

Sky Sports Arena

Sky Sports News

Sky Sports Mix

Sky Sports Racing

Please note:

The Live TV feature and selected Video on Demand content is only available in the UK and Ireland. Additional mobile network and/or WiFi charges may apply.

My Sky Sports

Use our 'My Sky Sports' section to create a personalised home page featuring your favourite sports, teams, sports stars and, of course, Sky Sports' peerless roster of experts.

You can select 10 favourites - and you're no longer limited to clubs.

You can now also select your favourite players, drivers, athletes and experts from a range of sports. There are more than 300 options!

But remember, you will need to log in to enjoy this great new feature.

The Sky Sports mobile app will keep you up to date with the latest news from your favourite sports.

Once you have updated to the latest version of the app, you can filter Sky Sports' notifications to suit your needs.

Find out more here

Watch PL highlights and clips for free on the Sky Sports app

You can watch highlights of all Premier League games with Sky Sports for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app for the majority of games shortly after full-time.

Experience live F1 races onboard with any driver in 2023

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Formula One fans are in for a treat this season with a new feature on the Sky Sports app allowing you to jump onboard with your favourite driver!

Sky Sports F1 viewers can experience live races from inside the car of their favourite driver thanks to a stunning new innovation for the 2023 season.

F1 fans will be able to select an onboard live stream of any of the 20 drivers - complete with team radio messages - for every race, Sprint, qualifying and practice session this season.

Sky customers with a Sky Sports F1 subscription just need to download the Sky Sports App and log in to ride with Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc or any driver of their choice.

That means you can watch Sky Sports' award-winning coverage on your television while riding with any driver on your mobile phone.

If you prefer to jump onboard through your TV screen, the service will also be available through Sky Q and Sky Glass.

In addition to the 20 driver onboard streams, viewers will also be able to experience the Sky Sports 'Battle Channel', a split-screen offering focusing on a battle between up to three cars.

This is in addition to the Race Control streams that have been available in previous seasons, including multi-screen, timing screen, driver tracker and onboard mix.

Any Sky customer with a Sky Sports F1 subscription can take advantage of the service via the Sky Sports App. Simply log in once with your Sky ID and head to the Sky Sports F1 channel to choose your driver.

Sky Glass and Sky Q customers can access the experience via their remote control by following the prompts on the Sky Sports F1 channel. These customers will also be able to enjoy Race Recap and the new F1 Ultra HD channel.

Download the Sky Sports App now to experience Formula 1 like never before in the 2023 season.

Sky's Privacy Notice explains how Sky uses your information. You can view this notice at: https://www.sky.com/help/articles/sky-privacy-and-cookies-notice

Please read the Terms & Conditions carefully before using the app.

This app supports iOS 10 and above.