Derby County Women's winger Kira Rai says she feels lucky to enjoy the support of fans' group the Punjabi Rams.
The first British-Bangladeshi to play professionally, Anwar Uddin, talks South Asian representation in football with Watford's Hamza Choudhury. Nujum Sports ambassador Choudhury is the only British-Bangladeshi ever to play in the Premier League.
Rayhan Noor takes up role of West Ham Women U18s assistant manager as Ruudy Yusuf prepares to return to management with FAWNL Div 1 South East side Hounslow.
Hamza Choudhury is open to playing for Bangladesh, admitting he would be "more than proud" and "honoured" to represent the nation.
Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh speaks to Sky Sports News in our My Story series, shining a light on British South Asians in Football to help inspire the next generation.
People across football are baffled by why British South Asians are so badly represented in the English game, says Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh.
Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh tells Sky Sports News he is confident of an upturn in results.
Nadia Khan's paperwork is complete and the Doncaster Rovers Belles star is now set to make an international debut for the Pakistan women's national team.
Simran Jhamat has completed a return to Coventry United for the 2022/23 FA Women's Championship season.
West Brom asked if Mariam Mahmood is available to play for Pakistan, as Simran Jhamat gets set for Coventry United and Azwa Chaudhry joins Roop Kaur Bath at West Ham.
Jarnail Singh said he was more nervous about watching his son, Sunny, referee Northampton vs Hartlepool on a landmark day for officiating than on his own EFL debut.
Sunny Singh Gill says he will bring "something different" when he becomes the first South Asian to ref an EFL game since his dad Jarnail Singh in 2010. Jarnail will be watching on and says he'll be refereeing the game with his son from the stands.
Humayun Islam, founder of the Bangla Bantams, explains how the supporters group has been set up to encourage more South Asian fans to be a part of the Bradford City FC community.
Sky Sports News breaks the news that Sunny Singh Gill will preside over Northampton Town vs Hartlepool United and become the first British South Asian to referee an English Football League match since his dad Jarnail Singh more than a decade ago.
Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Roop Kaur Bath capped an unforgettable few weeks with a debut for West Ham Women in the 16-year-old's first taste of senior football.
Yan Dhanda is proud of the explosion in interest in British South Asians in Football after he took a stand following comments made by ex-FA chair Greg Clarke in 2020.
Yan Dhanda says he is proud he took a stand for British South Asians in Football and hopes to see more players from the community breaking through into the professional game.
Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters surprised youngsters at an Emerging Hammers session ahead of the climax of the PL Next Generation Cup.
Blackburn Rovers midfielder Millie Chandarana says England midfielder and former team-mate Keira Walsh was always a brilliant footballer.