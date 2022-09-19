Football South Asians In Football

Football 19/09/22 8:20pm

Rai: Punjabi Rams support is special

Derby County Women's winger Kira Rai says she feels lucky to enjoy the support of fans' group the Punjabi Rams.
Football 15/09/22 7:14pm

Anwar Uddin & Hamza Choudhury: British-Bangladeshi trailblazers

The first British-Bangladeshi to play professionally, Anwar Uddin, talks South Asian representation in football with Watford's Hamza Choudhury. Nujum Sports ambassador Choudhury is the only British-Bangladeshi ever to play in the Premier League.
West Ham United 14/09/22 3:15pm

Noor lands West Ham Women U18s role | Yusuf set for managerial return

Rayhan Noor takes up role of West Ham Women U18s assistant manager as Ruudy Yusuf prepares to return to management with FAWNL Div 1 South East side Hounslow.
Watford 12/09/22 2:20pm

Hamza Choudhury open to playing for Bangladesh

Hamza Choudhury is open to playing for Bangladesh, admitting he would be "more than proud" and "honoured" to represent the nation.
Football 06/09/22 2:30pm

My Story: Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh

Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh speaks to Sky Sports News in our My Story series, shining a light on British South Asians in Football to help inspire the next generation.
Football 02/09/22 12:00pm

South Asians in The Game: The Million-Dollar question

People across football are baffled by why British South Asians are so badly represented in the English game, says Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh.
Football 28/08/22 12:00pm

Hartlepool chairman's optimism for the season

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh tells Sky Sports News he is confident of an upturn in results.
Football 26/08/22 8:05am

Paperwork done! Rovers Belles star Khan set for dream Pakistan debut

Nadia Khan's paperwork is complete and the Doncaster Rovers Belles star is now set to make an international debut for the Pakistan women's national team.
Football 18/08/22 9:05am

Jhamat joins Coventry United | Rai ruled out of Derby opener

Simran Jhamat has completed a return to Coventry United for the 2022/23 FA Women's Championship season.

Women's Super League 16/08/22 8:05am

Pakistan want WBA's Mahmood | Jhamat set for Coventry United

West Brom asked if Mariam Mahmood is available to play for Pakistan, as Simran Jhamat gets set for Coventry United and Azwa Chaudhry joins Roop Kaur Bath at West Ham.
Football 13/08/22 6:49pm

Jarnail Singh 'proud' as son Sunny referees in landmark EFL game

Jarnail Singh said he was more nervous about watching his son, Sunny, referee Northampton vs Hartlepool on a landmark day for officiating than on his own EFL debut.
Football 12/08/22 10:55am

Sunny Singh Gill: I can't wait till Saturday comes

Sunny Singh Gill says he will bring "something different" when he becomes the first South Asian to ref an EFL game since his dad Jarnail Singh in 2010. Jarnail will be watching on and says he'll be refereeing the game with his son from the stands.
Football 10/08/22 9:37am

Bangla Bantams encourage South Asian inclusion with Bradford

Humayun Islam, founder of the Bangla Bantams, explains how the supporters group has been set up to encourage more South Asian fans to be a part of the Bradford City FC community.
Football 09/08/22 7:50am

Singh Gill to be first South Asian to ref EFL game since 2010

Sky Sports News breaks the news that Sunny Singh Gill will preside over Northampton Town vs Hartlepool United and become the first British South Asian to referee an English Football League match since his dad Jarnail Singh more than a decade ago.
Football 08/08/22 8:00am

Singh Gill to ref EFL game - first South Asian since dad a decade ago

Sunny Singh Gill will officiate Northampton Town vs Hartlepool and become the first British South Asian to referee a league game since his dad Jarnail over a decade ago.
West Ham United 05/08/22 8:05am

Kaur Bath makes West Ham debut | Singh: This is epic

Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Roop Kaur Bath capped an unforgettable few weeks with a debut for West Ham Women in the 16-year-old's first taste of senior football.
Ross County 04/08/22 7:10am

Dhanda: I'm proud I took a stand for South Asians in football

Yan Dhanda is proud of the explosion in interest in British South Asians in Football after he took a stand following comments made by ex-FA chair Greg Clarke in 2020.
Football 03/08/22 5:00pm

Dhanda hopes more South Asians can break through

Yan Dhanda says he is proud he took a stand for British South Asians in Football and hopes to see more players from the community breaking through into the professional game.
West Ham United 30/07/22 8:05am

Kerala Blasters make Emerging Hammers visit

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters surprised youngsters at an Emerging Hammers session ahead of the climax of the PL Next Generation Cup.
Football 26/07/22 4:43pm

Chandarana: England star Walsh is brilliant

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Millie Chandarana says England midfielder and former team-mate Keira Walsh was always a brilliant footballer.

