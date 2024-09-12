Asian Football Awards: Leicester City pair Hamza Choudhury and Asmita Ale and Hearts' Yan Dhanda among nominees

Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury and Hearts attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda head the shortlists at the 2024 Asian Football Awards at Wembley Stadium.

The pair are nominated for the Men's Player of the Year award, alongside Pakistan captain and former Aston Villa youngster Easah Suliman.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Mille Chandarana, Derby County winger Kira Rai and OFI Crete attacker Aqsa Mushtaq will vie for the Women's Player of the Year award.

The Young Player Award will be contested by Birmingham City's Brandon Khela, Leicester City's Asmita Ale and former Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal, who now plays for Dutch Eredivisie side FC Utrecht.

The Asian Football Awards celebrates individuals and organisations making an impact for South Asians in the UK. Returning to Wembley Stadium on September 25, the awards will once again be hosted by Sky Sports News transfers guru Dharmesh Sheth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yan Dhanda and Brandon Khela discuss breaking down barriers and making SPFL history together at Ross County last season

The event is supported by the FA, the Premier League, the PFA, PGMOL, and the Fans for Diversity campaign.

Wigan Athletic first-team coach Shadab Iftikhar, Farsley Celtic manager Pav Singh and former Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor - who was appointed Wales U21s manager last year - make up the Coach of the Year shortlist.

It promises to be a memorable night for Sky Sports, with a clean sweep of nominations for the Media Award. Sky Sports' Dev Trehan, Sky Sports News presenter Vaishali Bhardwaj and Soccer Saturday matchday reporter Aaron Paul are in contention for the accolade.

Image: Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth returns to host the 2024 Asian Football Awards

Other award categories include the Grassroots Award, Fans' Group of the Year, the Premier League Academy Award, Match Official of the Year, Community Club of the Year, Inclusion Project of the Year and the Inspiration Award.

Asian Football Awards Founder Baljit Rihal told Sky Sports News: "We are absolutely thrilled by the calibre of nominations we've received for this year's Asian Football Awards.

"The journeys and achievements of South Asians in football across the UK are not only remarkable to us as organisers but will undoubtedly resonate with the wider community.

"This shortlist represents something we can all take immense pride in, showcasing the incredible talent and dedication within our community.

"We're truly grateful to everyone who took the time to nominate, helping us continue to shine a light on these exceptional stories.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back on some of the best goals scored by the one and only Michael Chopra

"It is with great honour that we return to Wembley Stadium to celebrate South Asian excellence in football once again."

The British South Asians in Football Team of the Season will also be showcased at Wembley Stadium at the Asian Football Awards.

The annual combined squad and XI celebrates the on-field contribution made by British South Asians in football leagues across the world, and has previously been showcased at elite and semi-professional English clubs including Brentford, Sporting Khalsa, Leicester City and Punjab United.

All of the footballers shortlisted at the Asian Footbll Awards were part of the 2023/24 South Asians in Football Team of the Season, with seven of those players taking up positions in the starting XI.

Shrewsbury Town full-back Mal Benning spoke exclusively to Sky Sports News after learning he was one of the players appearing in the team for the second year in a row.

"I'm over the moon. It's a privilege to be named in any Team of the Season and to be named in the South Asians in Football one is something I am very proud and privileged to be a part of," Benning told Sky Sports News.

"There has been a lot of hard work and discipline that has gone into it. You have to stay focused on your work every day, but it's always a real pleasure to be recognised like this.

"There are not many South Asians in the game so to highlight them in a Team of the Season like this is massive."

For more stories, features and videos, visit our ground-breaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.