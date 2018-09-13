Transfer Centre

daily star
  • Chelsea and Arsenal both failed in an attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe as a youngster.
  • Xherdan Shaqiri has called on Liverpool to adopt the Bayern Munich approach to winning.
  • Arsenal could lose midfielder Aaron Ramsey to AC Milan if chief executive Ivan Gazidis heads to the Serie A club.
daily mirror
  • Gareth Southgate has admitted Jack Butland faces an uphill battle to stay in England's squad as a Championship player.
  • Gareth Southgate insists England are doing everything to stop Ademola Lookman switching allegiances to play for Nigeria.
the sun
  • Marcus Rashford is determined to stay at Manchester United and fight for a first-team place.
  • Watford skipper Troy Deeney has revealed manager Javi Gracia has brought in fines if the players are late for training - £100 per minute.
  • John Terry could become a coach at Chelsea after turning down a move to Spartak Moscow.
  • Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has opened the door for a potential return to Crystal Palace on loan.
the times
  • A number of Premier League clubs have been accused of providing inflated figures for their attendances based on ticket sales, not fans at the game.
  • Premier League chairmen will push for a ban on clubs paying agents as an investigation reveals that four out of every five deals in the top flight last season involved the same agent being paid by player and club.
daily express
  • Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has demanded an improvement from his players amid relegation fears.
  • Tottenham target Ryan Sessegnon could be set for contract talks with Fulham as the club bid to keep the 18-year-old.
the independent
  • Xherdan Shaqiri has said he is not fazed by his lack of playing time at Liverpool and says he is adjusting well to life on Merseyside.
daily mail
  • Russia and Valencia midfielder Denis Cheryshev is under investigation by the Spanish anti-doping agency.
  • Hugo Lloris is expected to be picked for Tottenham's blockbuster clash with Liverpool if he is fit, despite admitting to drink-driving.
  • The FA need to install new floodlights at Wembley to make it fit to host seven games at Euro 2020 as current lights do not meet UEFA standards.
  • A crucial meeting is scheduled for Friday to try and resolve the £150m impasse threatening to derail the Wembley sale.
daily telegraph
  • Gareth Southgate may be forced into picking players based solely on Carabao Cup and Europa League form.
  • Everton face a selection nightmare ahead of West Ham's visit after Seamus Coleman's latest injury scare.
daily record
  • Scotland's referees are seeking urgent clarification from football's lawmakers over what constitutes a straight red card ahead of the return of the top flight this weekend.

'Sir Alex wanted Gundogan for Scholes'

Ilkay Gundogan was one of Sir Alex Ferguson's final targets before the Manchester United boss retired in 2013, according to former coach Rene Meulensteen.

