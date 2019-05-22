Your sport. Your way
Utd, Everton, West Ham offered Strootman
Manchester United, Everton and West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Marseille and Netherlands midfielder Kevin Strootman on loan.
Sarri plans Chelsea talks after final
Maurizio Sarri will discuss his future with Chelsea after the Europa League final as he wants to know "if they are happy with me".
22/05/19 2:21pm
What will James bring to Man Utd?
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Swansea winger Daniel James - but will the young Welshman go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans?
23/05/19 6:00am
WATCH: Is Willian sad to see Hazard go?
Chelsea winger Willian - with a smile on his face - says he will be sad to see Eden Hazard leave the club this summer.
23/05/19 6:00am
EFL play-off finals essential stats
The EFL play-off finals kick off on Sky Sports this weekend and here are five essential stats ahead of the all-or-nothing showdowns.
22/05/19 12:59pm
Transfer target: Ryan Sessegnon
Ryan Sessegnon has been linked with Manchester United, Tottenham and Juventus - but what would the 19-year-old provide?
22/05/19 10:00am