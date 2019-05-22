Transfer Centre

All the transfer news and rumours, including the latest on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, David de Gea, Petr Cech, Maurizio Sarri and more.

Utd, Everton, West Ham offered Strootman

Manchester United, Everton and West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Marseille and Netherlands midfielder Kevin Strootman on loan.

