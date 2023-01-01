Follow the latest news and press conferences ahead of the Ryder Cup in Rome, with the tournament getting under way on Friday.
We profile Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Åberg, who only turned professional in June but will be part of Europe's squad.
Justin Thomas admitted he thought he may have missed out on this year’s Ryder Cup before earning a captain’s pick from Zach Johnson to feature in Rome.
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald provided some big hints on his potential pairings by using some familiar groups for Tuesday’s practice round in Rome.
The 2023 Solheim Cup was the most watched edition of the tournament on Sky Sports, with a peak audience of 734,000 tuning in for Sunday's decisive singles.
Team Europe captain Luke Donald says his side have their "work cut out" to win the Ryder Cup two years on from a crushing defeat overseas.
We take a look back on what has changed for Europe and the USA since they last met in the Ryder Cup two years ago.
Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup, The Masters, The Open live in 2023
Listen to the latest from Josh and guests
GolfPass content is now available on Sky Q
Get the Official Magazine of the Ladies European Tour
Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW
We profile Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Åberg, who only turned professional in June but will be part of Europe's squad.
We take a look back on what has changed for Europe and the USA since they last met in the Ryder Cup two years ago.
Will Rory McIlroy end poor recent record in Ryder Cup? Which rookies will impress? Will Justin Thomas silence his critics?
Who will feature for Team USA at the Ryder Cup? We take a closer look at Zach Johnson's line-up for Marco Simone Golf Club and their past records against Team Europe.
Former Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley looks ahead to a big two weeks of team golf and explains why the Solheim Cup is so tough to predict a winner.
Team Europe arrive as pre-tournament favourites for more Solheim Cup success, but could momentum be building for Team USA to deny them their history threepeat in Spain?
Wayne 'Radar' Riley looks at Europe's pre-Ryder Cup scouting mission to Rome, the players who can impress at Wentworth and why Luke Donald's side can beat Team USA.
Former Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley analyses Luke Donald’s six picks and examines how Team Europe is shaping up for this year’s contest.
Professional golf coach Nicola Bennett provides some useful tips to help you improve your chipping.
Professional golf coach Trey Niven provides some useful tips to help you improve your putting.
Professional golf coach Trey Niven provides some useful tips to help you stop slicing the golf ball.
Professional golf coach Trey Niven provides some useful tips to help you escape greenside bunkers.
Fans at The Open can learn more about Sky Zero's Summer of Sustainability Campaign launched to encourage sports fans to take action and protect the sports they love from climate change.
With beautiful golf courses comes beautiful wildlife. We take a look at what golf can do to protect the nature around them, while still allowing for a great tournament. See how you can protect the sport you love by visiting skysports.com/skyzero
As part of Sky's summer of sustainability, we look at the ways in which The Open are trying to promote a more sustainable tournament. See how you can protect the sport you love by visiting skysports.com/skyzero
BRS Golf, the world leader in tee-time management software and part of NBC Sports Next, has acquired Albatros Datenservice and Digital Golf Solutions.