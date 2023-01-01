Golf

Tommy Fleetwood (PA Images)

Ryder Cup: Rahm, Thomas, Fleetwood and more speak to media

Follow the latest news and press conferences ahead of the Ryder Cup in Rome, with the tournament getting under way on Friday.
2023 Ryder Cup

Ice cream, college glory and a Ryder Cup first: Who is rookie Åberg?

We profile Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Åberg, who only turned professional in June but will be part of Europe's squad.

2023 Ryder Cup

Thomas ready to repay Ryder Cup support | 'Backbone of Team USA'

Justin Thomas admitted he thought he may have missed out on this year’s Ryder Cup before earning a captain’s pick from Zach Johnson to feature in Rome.

2023 Ryder Cup

Europe hint at Ryder Cup pairings? | 'Nothing is set in stone'

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald provided some big hints on his potential pairings by using some familiar groups for Tuesday’s practice round in Rome.
Solheim Cup 2023

Solheim Cup thriller most watched ever on Sky Sports

The 2023 Solheim Cup was the most watched edition of the tournament on Sky Sports, with a peak audience of 734,000 tuning in for Sunday's decisive singles.
2023 Ryder Cup

Donald confident but admits Europe have 'work cut out' at Ryder Cup

Team Europe captain Luke Donald says his side have their "work cut out" to win the Ryder Cup two years on from a crushing defeat overseas.
2023 Ryder Cup

What has changed in golf since the last Ryder Cup?

We take a look back on what has changed for Europe and the USA since they last met in the Ryder Cup two years ago.

Is Aberg as famous as ABBA?! | 'I just try to play golf!'

Rahm: Sergio and Poulter gave 'invaluable' Ryder advice

'They have faith in me' | Thomas ready to repay Team USA support

Explained: Why the opening hole of the Ryder Cup is 'unique'

2023 Ryder Cup

Ice cream, college glory and a Ryder Cup first: Who is rookie Åberg?

We profile Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Åberg, who only turned professional in June but will be part of Europe's squad.
2023 Ryder Cup

What has changed in golf since the last Ryder Cup?

We take a look back on what has changed for Europe and the USA since they last met in the Ryder Cup two years ago.
2023 Ryder Cup

Will Rory roar at Ryder Cup? Can Thomas 'stick it' to critics'?

Will Rory McIlroy end poor recent record in Ryder Cup? Which rookies will impress? Will Justin Thomas silence his critics?
2023 Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup player guide: USA to end struggles in Europe?

Who will feature for Team USA at the Ryder Cup? We take a closer look at Zach Johnson's line-up for Marco Simone Golf Club and their past records against Team Europe.

Paul McGinley

McGinley: Solheim Cup 'going down to the wire'

Former Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley looks ahead to a big two weeks of team golf and explains why the Solheim Cup is so tough to predict a winner.
Richard Kaufman

Solheim Cup confidence building for 'underdogs' USA?

Team Europe arrive as pre-tournament favourites for more Solheim Cup success, but could momentum be building for Team USA to deny them their history threepeat in Spain?

Wayne Riley

Radar: Europe 'half a point up' for Ryder Cup ahead of BMW PGA?

Wayne 'Radar' Riley looks at Europe's pre-Ryder Cup scouting mission to Rome, the players who can impress at Wentworth and why Luke Donald's side can beat Team USA.

Paul McGinley

What to expect from Team Europe and debutant Åberg

Former Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley analyses Luke Donald’s six picks and examines how Team Europe is shaping up for this year’s contest.

Golf

Driving for Change golf tips | Chipping

Professional golf coach Nicola Bennett provides some useful tips to help you improve your chipping.
Golf

Driving for Change golf tips | Putting

Professional golf coach Trey Niven provides some useful tips to help you improve your putting.
Golf

Driving for Change golf tips | Preventing the slice

Professional golf coach Trey Niven provides some useful tips to help you stop slicing the golf ball.
Golf

Driving for Change golf tips | Bunkers

Professional golf coach Trey Niven provides some useful tips to help you escape greenside bunkers.

Golf

Sky Zero's Summer of Sustainability at The Open

Fans at The Open can learn more about Sky Zero's Summer of Sustainability Campaign launched to encourage sports fans to take action and protect the sports they love from climate change.
Golf

How can we protect the wildlife at The Open?

With beautiful golf courses comes beautiful wildlife. We take a look at what golf can do to protect the nature around them, while still allowing for a great tournament. See how you can protect the sport you love by visiting skysports.com/skyzero
Golf

Sustainability at The Open

As part of Sky's summer of sustainability, we look at the ways in which The Open are trying to promote a more sustainable tournament. See how you can protect the sport you love by visiting skysports.com/skyzero
Golf

BRS Golf acquires two major golf technology providers

BRS Golf, the world leader in tee-time management software and part of NBC Sports Next, has acquired Albatros Datenservice and Digital Golf Solutions.

