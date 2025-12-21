AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open: Jayden Schaper wins second DP World Tour tournament in a row via play-off eagle

Jayden Schaper secured his second DP World Tour title in as many weeks after a hole-out eagle at the second play-off hole saw him win the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Fresh from his maiden tour victory at last week's Alfred Dunhill Championship, South African Schaper saw off Ryan Gerard to enter the winner's circle again at the last event of the calendar year.

The 24-year-old's victory last week on home soil in Johannesburg came through an ‍eagle on the first extra hole, a par-five.

In Mauritius, Schaper had started the final round two shots off the lead but fired an eagle and six birdies in a flawless 64 to make the play-off before producing fireworks at the second extra hole to beat his American opponent.

Gerard, who closed with a 66, has the consolation prize of finishing the year in the world's top 50 and securing an invitation to the 2026 Masters.

Schaper said: "I could not have asked for anything better.

"Christmas is going to be good this year, and the new year. It's just unreal."

It caps a sensational end to the calendar year for Schaper, who finished tied second a fortnight ago at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

"It's just such a great week to finish the year off like this," he added.

"It has been such a good year. I think 2025 is going to be probably the best season of my career.

Image: In-form Schaper shows off his trophy on the beach in Mauritius

"At the moment it is, but I mean just to start things off with, you can only win your first event for the first time and then obviously to come this week and get my second win is just insane.

"So we have five years for the first one and then the following week. But yeah, it's just so cool."

The top two were five shots clear of South Africa's Casey Jarvis at 17 under. England's John Parry finished in a two-way tie for fifth on 15 under after a final-round 68.

The DP World Tour resumes with its first tournament of 2026 at the Dubai Invitational on January 16-19, the start of the International Swing.

