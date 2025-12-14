Alfred Dunhill Championship: Jayden Schaper wins first DP World Tour title after electric finish in Johannesburg
Shaun Norris denied back-to-back Alfred Dunhill Championship titles as fellow South African Jayden Schaper forces play-off with three birdies across last five holes and then wins with superb eagle; watch AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open live on Sky Sports from 9.30am, Thursday
Sunday 14 December 2025 11:27, UK
South Africa's Jayden Schaper made a superb eagle in a play-off to defeat compatriot and defending champion Shaun Norris at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and claim his maiden DP World Tour title in style.
Schaper birdied three of his final five regulation holes on Sunday, including a chip-in at 16, to sign for a three-under 67 and join Norris on 16 under par for the tournament at Royal Johannesburg, while he then played two scorching shots at the first extra hole.
The 24-year-old dug himself out of a bunker with his second stroke and then putted from off the green to deny Norris back-to-back victories after the latter's one-shot triumph 12 months ago when the event was held in its usual location at Leopard Creek.
Schaper, second to Kristoffer Reitan at last week's Nedbank Golf Challenge, said: "I've come close so many times, so to now get it done at home is unreal and awesome. It's a dream come true and prayers answered."
Norris, 43, was the player of the day before Schaper's stunning late show, recording seven birdies - including four in a row between 13 and 16 - and one eagle around a solitary bogey as he shot a 62.
The tournament had been reduced to 54 holes after Saturday's third round was abandoned due to flooding, with Spain's Eugenio Chacarra - winner at the Hero Indian Open in March - entering the final day leading by two shots from Schaper.
Chacarra resumed on 15 under par but was unable to get going on Sunday, with birdies at his first and final hole sandwiching another at 10 but also a double bogey at five and a dropped shot at 11 as he carded an even-par 70 and finished outright third.
England's John Parry, one of the runners-up at the Alfred Dunhill Championship a year ago and a player who recently secured a PGA Tour Card for 2026, came tied seventh on 12 under after a closing 70 that featured two gains and as many bogeys.
