Hero World Challenge: Scottie Scheffler misses out on three-peat as Hideki Matsuyama claims play-off victory over Alex Noren

Hideki Matsuyama edged out Alex Noren in a play-off to win the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge, as Scottie Scheffler missed out on completing a three-peat in the Bahamas.

Matsuyama and Noren went into the final round three strokes behind Sepp Straka but charged into contention with final-round 64s at Albany GC, leaving both players on 22 under and taking the contest to a first play-off since 2013.

The players returned to the par-four 18th for the play-off, where Noren was unable to match his final-hole birdie in regulation as Matsuyama fired his approach to three feet and rolled in a winning birdie.

Image: Hideki Matsuyama and Alex Noren both ended the week on 22 under

Straka ended a shot back in third, while Scheffler - who had finished no worse than second in each of his last four appearances at the event - ended two back in tied-fourth alongside US Open champion JJ Spaun.

Justin Rose posted a final-round 66 to move into sixth spot ahead of Corey Conners, with Harris English, Wyndham Clark and Cameron Young completing the top 10 at the event benefiting Woods' foundation.

How Matsuyama pipped Noren to Bahamas title

Matsuyama - playing alongside Noren in the penultimate group - made his move by posting five birdies in a seven-hole stretch from the third and holing out from the fairway to eagle the par-four tenth.

The former Masters champion added another birdie at the 13th before closing his round with five straight pars, with Noren moving alongside him at the top of the leaderboard after three birdies in his last four holes.

"I'm super proud," Noren said. "It was just amazing to get in this field. I think it's an honour to play in a tournament having his name on there and everything he does for charity and his whole foundation. It feels extra special to show up and perform when you get an invite."

Matsuyama's victory is his second at the Hero World Challenge and the first since 2016, with the win his first worldwide success since making a winning start to the 2025 PGA Tour season at The Sentry.

Straka appeared in control of the tournament after starting with the 54-hole lead and then posting four birdies in a front-nine 32, only to mix two birdies with as many bogeys during a disappointing back nine.

Spaun made a late move with three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 13th, lifting him to 20 under, while Scheffler slipped out of contention after posting back-to-back bogeys on his back nine.

Image: Scottie Scheffler was looking for a seventh worldwide win of the year

"I played better than my score, for sure," Scheffler said. "Didn't hole as many putts today. I felt like I hit some good ones that didn't fall and I got a couple poor breaks on the back nine. I did a lot of good stuff."

What's next?

