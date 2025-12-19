Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship: Results, highlights and when to watch highlights on Sky Sports Golf

The potential future stars of professional golf battled it out at the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship, with extended highlights this month available on Sky Sports Golf.

The annual event is one of the biggest in the junior golfing calendar, with Ryder Cup stars and a host of past DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour winners are all past champions.

Quinta do Lago's South Course in the Algarve once again hosted the 2025 edition, where some of the best British-based teenagers were in action for the 40th anniversary of the three-round tournament.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Coltart and Rose himself are just some of the past champions of the men's event, but none of those achieved what Charlie Rusbridge has by successfully defending his title.

Rusbridge followed his 2024 success by claiming a three-shot victory in this year's event, pulling clear of Scotland's Kai Laing with a final-round 69 to become the first back-to-back winner since Stiggy Hodgson in 2008.

"This was more stressful than last year as the chasing pack really made me work for it," Rusbridge said. "This has been a tough year for me, to be honest. I won in France, but this has been a learning season for me in many respects.

Image: Credit: Jasper Wax / Telegraph Media Group

"So to cap it off with this trophy makes it so satisfying. I know I said before that I'd like to win it three times in a row, but I didn't know that hasn't been done before. It feels more realistic after this. I'm still on track and haven't failed yet!"

Mel Reid, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Alice Hewson and Mimi Rhodes have all gone on to impressive careers after winning the women's event, with Lauren Crump hoping to follow suit after cruising to a six-shot victory.

The highly-rated 17-year-old posted a final-round 71 to extend her winning margin over compatriot Zoe McLean-Tattan, with Charlotte Naughton 10 strokes off the pace in third.

"This is a great way to finish off 2025," Crump said. "I have won the English Girls for the last two years, but I would class this as my highlight so far. I'm so happy."

Sky Sports were on-site throughout the week filming the tournament, with a special 30-minute highlights programme produced to cover the best of the action from the players involved.

The extended highlights will be first shown on Monday December 22nd from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and repeated at the same time the next evening, before being shown again on numerous occasions throughout the festive period and also becoming available on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Sky Sports continues to be the home of golf, with the majors, PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and more all exclusively live. Stream golf and more with no contract.