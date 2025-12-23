Brooks Koepka quits LIV Golf ahead of 2026 season with Talor Gooch taking over as captain of Smash GC

Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in LIV Golf so he can prioritise the needs of his family and stay closer to home.

The American was one of the Saudi-backed tour's signature signings when the controversial league was launched in 2022 and still had one year remaining on his current deal.

During his time as captain of Smash GC, Koepka won five trophies, including individual and team titles.

"Koepka is deeply grateful to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Scott O'Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates, and the fans," Koepka's representatives said.

Image: Brooks Koepka was part of the inaugural group of players that joined the league in 2022

"Family has always guided Brooks' decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home.

"Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what's ahead."

Gooch to become new captain

Image: Talor Gooch will be the new captain of Smash GC

Talor Gooch will take over as captain of Smash GC for the 2026 season following Koepka's departure.

He won numerous individual titles in LIV Golf in 2023 after joining the league in the inaugural 2022 season.

"I want to start by thanking Brooks," Gooch said. "He is one of the greatest competitors in the game and I have learned so much from him while being his teammate on Smash GC.

"He's a friend and teammate, and I have great respect for his decision. I wish him, Jena, and their family all the best.

"Looking ahead, I am incredibly honored and excited to officially take on the captaincy role for the 2026 season.

"I'm excited and ready to embrace this new leadership and career challenge. I'm eager to build on the competitive standard Brooks established and work with our players to lead this team into this next successful chapter."