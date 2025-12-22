Sky Sports extends PGA Tour partnership to 2029 in four-year golf broadcast rights deal in UK and Ireland

Sky and the PGA Tour have agreed a four-year extension to their long-standing partnership in the UK and Ireland through to the end of 2029.

This follows recent extensions to rights agreements with the Ladies European Tour, DP World Tour, USGA and Augusta National, resulting in Sky Sports remaining the exclusive home of all golf Majors, the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, as well as year-round action from the men's and women's Tours for at least the next four years.

Under the new agreement, Sky Sports will continue to exclusively broadcast all FedExCup regular season events, including the prestigious The Players Championship on the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, the FedExCup Playoffs and Tour Championship across each season.

The partnership also includes live coverage of the 2026 and 2028 Presidents Cup, meaning Sky Sports viewers can watch golf's biggest international team competitions through to the end of the decade, alongside the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup.

In addition, Sky Sports will continue to show the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions, providing coverage of the game's rising stars and legendary players.

Sky's Chief Sports Officer, Jonathan Licht said: "This renewed partnership with the PGA Tour reinforces our long-term commitment to bringing the very best live golf to customers year-round for at least the next four years.

"It adds to extensions of key partnerships this year, further strengthening our unrivalled golf offering. Alongside all the majors, the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, the PGA Tour ensures Sky Sports remains the exclusive place for golf fans to enjoy the biggest moments throughout the year, delivered through our leading innovation and compelling storytelling."

New this year, PGA Tour Studios is partnering with Sky to provide direct access to Tour content, additional camera feeds, remote replay capabilities and technical resources for each event. This collaboration extends to the PGA Tour's new World Feed, in which Sky talent will be featured throughout the Tour's international broadcast in 2026.

"We're excited to continue expanding our partnership with Sky to deliver PGA TOUR action to fans in the UK and Ireland," said Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour Executive Vice President, Media.

"Amazing performances from Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and others from the United Kingdom and Ireland led to double-digit viewership increases on Sky in 2025. We look forward to further aligning PGA Tour Studios and the World Feed with Sky to deliver more content of the best players in the world."

In 2025, PGA Tour viewership was up more than 20 per cent in the UK on Sky, including a 34 per cent increase during Rory McIlroy's wins at The Players, while the FedExCup Playoffs saw a 54 per cent increase year-over-year on the strength of Justin Rose winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship and Tommy Fleetwood winning the Tour Championship and being crowned the FedExCup champion.

Record numbers of sports fans have watched golf on Sky Sports in 2025, with The Masters and Ryder Cup helping to deliver the highest-ever viewing day and most-watched weekend, respectively, in Sky's history.

Golf coverage on Sky Sports gives fans the best viewing experience, combining expert analysis and cutting-edge technology to bring audiences as close as possible to the live action, including golf's world-first Spidercam debut at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Sky Sports continues to be the home of golf, with the majors, PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and more all exclusively live.