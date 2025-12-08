Golf majors in 2026: Schedule, dates, venues for The Open, The Masters, Solheim Cup and more

Take a closer look at the key dates for the 2026 golf season, including the majors, PGA Tour Signature Events, Solheim Cup and more...

Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam with his play-off victory at The Masters, ending his 11-year wait for a fifth major title and becoming the first European player in history to win the four men's majors.

Scottie Scheffler won two majors in 2025 and will have the opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam at the US Open, where the final round coincides with his 30th birthday, with the world No 1 also chasing more PGA Tour success over the next year.

Men's majors

April 9-12 - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia [2025 champion: Rory McIlroy]

May 14-17 - PGA Championship - Aronimink GC, Newton Square, Pennsylvania [2025 champion: Scottie Scheffler]

June 18-21 - US Open - Shinnecock Hills GC, Southampton, New York [2025 champion: JJ Spaun]

July 16-19 - The Open - Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England [2025 champion: Scottie Scheffler]

Women's majors

April 23-26 - The Chevron Championship - Venue TBC [2025 champion: Mao Saigo]

June 4-7 - US Women's Open presented by Ally - Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California [2025 champion: Maja Stark]

June 25-28 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota [2025 champion: Minjee Lee]

July 9-12 - The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France [2025 champion: Grace Kim]

July 30-August 2 - AIG Women's Open - Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England [2025 champion: Miyu Yamashita]

Solheim Cup 2026

September 11-13 - Solheim Cup - Bernardus Golf, Den Bosch, Cromvoirt, Netherlands [Defending champions: Team USA]

PGA Tour's key events and FedExCup Playoffs

February 12-15 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Links, California [2025 champion: Rory McIlroy]

February 19-22 - The Genesis Invitational - The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California [2025 champion: Ludvig Åberg]

March 5-8 - Arnold Palmer Invitational [2025 champion: Russell Henley]

March 12-15 - The Players - TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida [2025 champion: Rory McIlroy]

April 16-19 - RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina [2025 champion: Justin Thomas]

April 30-May 3 - Miami Championship - Trump National Doral (Blue Monster), Miami, Florida [Debut edition]

May 7-10 - Truist Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina [2025 champion: Sepp Straka]

June 4-7 - The Memorial Tournament - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio [2025 champion: Scottie Scheffler]

June 25-28 - Travelers Championship - TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut [2025 champion: Keegan Bradley]

August 13-16 - FedEx St Jude Championship - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee [2025 champion: Justin Rose]

August 20-23 - BMW Championship - Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri [2025 champion: Scottie Scheffler]

August 27-30 - Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia [2025 champion: Tommy Fleetwood]

DP World Tour's Rolex Series events

January 22-25 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE [2025 champion: Tyrrell Hatton]

July 9-12 - Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland [2025 champion: Chris Gotterup]

September 17-20 - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England [2025 champion: Alex Noren]

November 5-8 - Abu Dhabi Championship - Yas Links GC, Abu Dhabi, UAE [2025 champion: Aaron Rai]

November 12-15 - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE [2025 champion: Matt Fitzpatrick]

Senior men's majors

April 16-19 - Senior PGA Championship - The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Florida [2025 champion: Angel Cabrera]

April 30-May 3 - Regions Tradition - Greystone Golf & Country Club. Birmingham, Alabama [2025 champion: Angel Cabrera]

July 2-5 - US Senior Open Championship - Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio [2025 champion: Padraig Harrington]

July 6-12 - Kaulig Companies Championship - Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio [2025 champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez]

July 23-26 - ISPS Handa Senior Open -Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland [2025 champion: Padraig Harrington]

