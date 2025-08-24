Tour Championship: Tommy Fleetwood secures FedExCup title and claims maiden PGA Tour title with impressive win at East Lake

Tommy Fleetwood secured a long-awaited breakthrough PGA Tour title – at the 164th attempt – and claimed FedExCup victory with an impressive three-shot win at the season-ending Tour Championship.

Fleetwood took a share of the lead into the final day at East Lake and never left the top of the leaderboard, where a two-under 68 was enough to hold off the chasing pack and claim the $10m (£7.39m) jackpot.

The Englishman mixed five birdies with three bogeys to finish on 18 under ahead of playing partner Patrick Cantlay and halfway leader Russell Henley, with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler a further shot back in tied-fourth.

A round-of-the-day 62 lifted Corey Conners to 14 under alongside Cam Young and Scheffler, with Keegan Bradley a further shot back in a share of seventh as he considers naming himself as a Ryder Cup captain's pick for Team USA.

Fleetwood's success ends a run of near-misses in final rounds on the PGA Tour, including at the Travelers Championship and FedEx St Jude Championship in recent months, with the win making him the first player in FedExCup history to make the Tour Championship his maiden title.

How Fleetwood made history with FedExCup victory

Cantlay immediately handed Fleetwood the advantage after bogeying the first and double-bogeying the par-three next, where he took four putts from the fringe and dropped back to 13 under.

Fleetwood made a 20-foot birdie at the second - the only one made all day on the hole - to double his lead over Henley, who had birdied the third, before a poor tee shot led to the Englishman carding his first bogey of the day at the fifth.

Bradley followed a 15-foot birdie at the fourth by taking advantage of the par-five sixth to get within one, only for Fleetwood to pick up a shot on the same hole and another birdie from 12 feet at the next to jump three clear.

Fleetwood converted from 10 feet to scramble an unlikely par at the driveable eighth hole, after having to take a drop near a hospitality stand, with the world No 10 remaining three ahead until he started his back nine with a bogey.

A two-shot swing at the tenth saw Cantlay make a six-foot birdie to temporarily get back within one, only for the 2021 FedExCup champion to bogey the par-three next after being unable to get up and down from the greenside bunker.

Cantlay drained a 20-foot birdie at the 12th to exchange birdies with Fleetwood but was unable to convert from eight feet at the next, where his playing partner posted a second successive birdie to restore his three-shot cushion.

Fleetwood bogeyed the tricky par-three 15th but had control when Cantlay dropped a shot at the next and missed a 10-foot birdie attempt at the 17th, leaving him three ahead heading to the par-five last.

Huge crowds gathered as Fleetwood found the rough in two but pitched to nine feet with his third shot, where he two-putted for a winning par that sparked emotional celebrations on the 18th green.

What's next?

Bradley will announce the six captain's pick to complete Team USA's Ryder Cup line-up on Wednesday, live from 4pm on Sky Sports, ahead of their clash against Team Europe at Bethpage Black from September 26-28.

The only PGA Tour event before the Ryder Cup is the Procore Championship in California, held from September 11-14, where the majority of Bradley's American team are expected to compete.