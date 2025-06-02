US Women's Open: Solheim Cup star Maja Stark outlasts Nelly Korda to claim maiden major title with two-shot win at Erin Hills

Solheim Cup star Maja Stark outlasted world No 1 Nelly Korda to claim a maiden major title with an impressive two-shot victory at the US Women’s Open.

Stark took a one-shot lead into the final day at Erin Hills and never left top spot during an intriguing final round, where the chasing pack threatened to put pressure on the Swede without ever being able to move alongside her.

The 25-year-old could afford a bogey-bogey finish to her final-round 72 and still finish two clear of Rio Takeda and Korda, who posted a one-under 71 but extended her wait for a first win of the season.

Stark ended the week on seven under and is the first European winner of the US Women's Open since Annika Sorenstam in 2006, with the win also securing her the first prize of $2.4m.

Hyejin Choi and Ruoning Yin shared fourth spot with Mao Saigo, who was chasing back-to-back major titles after April's Chevron Championship success, while England's Charley Hull ended tied-12th after dropping three shots over the last four holes of her final-round 71.

How Stark claimed major breakthrough at Erin Hills

Starting the final round one ahead of Spain's Julia Lopez Ramirez, Stark opened with five straight pars before doubling her advantage by rolling in a 20-foot birdie at the par-three sixth.

Korda - playing two groups ahead - responded to a bogey on the same par-three by registering back-to-back birdies over the next two holes, which moved her within one of the lead after Stark bogeyed the par-five seventh.

Image: Nelly Korda was challenging for a third major victory and first LPGA Tour title of 2025

A two-shot swing saw Stark end a run of pars with a 15-foot birdie at the 11th at the same time Korda make a three-putt bogey at the 13th, putting the overnight leader three ahead, with both players missing eagle attempts at the par-five next but tapping in for birdies.

Korda had been unable to close on Stark over the closing holes and then bogeyed the par-five last, having watched a pitch roll back to her feet from off the back of the green, which gave Stark a four-shot buffer to see her through the closing holes.

Stark elect to lay up from the rough on her way to a bogey at the par-four 17th, then did the same at the last before two-putting for bogey to complete the biggest win of her career.

Korda was joined on five under by Takeda, who bogeyed her penultimate hole and matched Stark's closing 72, while former major champion Hinako Shibuno was within one of the lead until three dropped shots over the final four holes.

Stark's playing partner Lopez Ramirez triple-bogeyed her final hole to sign for a seven-over 79 and drop to tied-19th, with England's Lottie Woad finishing as the lowest amateur and in a share of 31st spot.

Stark surprised by performance during major glory

Maja Stark: "Before this week, I was worried that I wasn't really going to play decent golf for a while because it felt like it was so far away. So this just feels huge.

"You always kind of know that it (major victory) is possible, but there are so many good golfers on this Tour. I didn't think I would be able to do it this week - I'll be honest to say that.

Image: Stark carded three birdies and three bogeys during the final day

Nelly Korda: "Definitely played pretty well today. Just didn't see any of my putts really drop on the back nine. If anything, kind of made a silly three-putt, but then bounced back with a nice birdie. It does sting to come up short.

"At the end of the day, the work that I've been putting in, especially throughout the start of the season, to test it on conditions like the US Women's Open where you're tested mentally, you're testing your game in every department, and to play pretty solid golf shows that I've been working hard."

What's next?

The LPGA Tour heads to New Jersey for the ShopRite LPGA Classic, beginning on Friday, while the next women's major is the KPMG Women's PGA Championship - live from June 19-22 on Sky Sports Golf.