US Senior Open: Padraig Harrington wins his second title after topping home favourite Stewart Cink by one shot

Padraig Harrington won his second US Senior Open as he closed his round on Sunday with seven straight pars to top home favourite Stewart Cink by one shot.

Playing alongside Cink for the fourth straight day, Harrington shot a three-under 67 to finish at 11-under 269 on the tricky, heavily sloping Broadmoor.

The Irishman sealed this match by hitting his approach to eight feet on No. 18, putting pressure on Cink, who trailed by one but sat 30 yards in front of him on the fairway.

Cink's approach landed on the edge of a ledge, but spun backwards and didn't come to rest until it was 35 feet away to set up a two-putt.

This gave Harrington the advantage, who two-putted to seal the victory to make it his second US Senior Open title in four years. Harrington won The Open in 2007 and 2008 and also the PGA Championship in 2008.

He was briefly threatened by Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez who, after opening with a bogey, made eight birdies to get within a shot of the lead.

However, he hit his tee shot left on No 18 and made another bogey, but still hit a six-under 64, his best round of the tournament, to finish third.

Mark Hensby, who made 19 birdies over the first three days, only made two on Sunday and shot a three-over 73, leaving him in a tie for fourth place with Thomas Bjorn at five under-par.

