Golf majors in 2025: Schedule, dates, venues for The Open, The Masters, Ryder Cup and more

Here are the dates, venues and results for all of golf's majors in 2025, along with the details for other significant events – including the Ryder Cup - in the golfing calendar…

Men's majors

April 10-13 - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

May 15-18 - PGA Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

June 12-15 - US Open - Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania

July 17-20 - The Open - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after winning The Open, Xander Schauffele talks Sky Sports through some of his key shots from his final round at Royal Troon

Women's majors

April 24-27 - The Chevron Championship - The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

May 29-June 1 - US Women's Open presented by Ally - Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wisconsin

June 19-22 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

July 10-13 - The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Baines, France

July 31-August 3 - AIG Women's Open - Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive how Lydia Ko claimed a third major title with a final-round 69 and dramatic victory at the 2024 AIG Women's Open

International team events

January 10-12 - Team Cup - Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, Abu Dhabi, UAE

September 26-28 - The Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York, USA

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir heads to New York to find out what awaits Team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup

October 23-26 - Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown - New Korea Country Club, Goyang, South Korea

PGA Tour's key events and FedExCup Playoffs

January 2-5 - The Sentry - Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii [Winner - Hideki Matsuyama]

January 30-February 2 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California [Winner - Rory McIlroy]

February 13-16 - Genesis Invitational - Torrey Pines (South Course), San Diego, California [Winner - Ludvig Åberg]

March 6-9 - Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida [Winner - Russell Henley]

March 13-16 - The Players - TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida [Winner - Rory McIlroy]

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of Scheffler's brilliant final round at The Players, where he became the first back-to-back winner in the tournament's history

April 17-20 - RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

May 8-11 - Truist Championship - The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

May 29-June 1 - The Memorial Tournament - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

June 19-22 - Travelers Championship - TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

August 7-10 - FedEx St Jude Championship - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

August 14-17 - BMW Championship - Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland

August 21-24 - Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports Golf team review Scheffler and Morikawa's battle for victory at the 2024 Tour Championship

DP World Tour's Rolex Series events

January 16-19 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE [Winner - Tyrrell Hatton]

July 10-13 - Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

September 11-14 - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

November 6-9 - Abu Dhabi Championship - Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE

November 13-16 - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth course, Dubai, UAE

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai

Senior men's majors

May 15-18 - Regions Tradition - Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Alabama

May 22-25 - Senior PGA Championship - Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland

June 19-22 - Kaulig Companies Championship - Firestone CC - Akron, Ohio

June 26-29 - US Senior Open Championship - Broadmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, Colorado

July 24-27 - The Senior Open - Sunningdale GC (Old Course), Berkshire, England

Watch the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and the best of women's golf live throughout 2025 on Sky Sports Golf. Stream Sky Sports Golf and more with NOW.