ISPS Handa Senior Open: Padraig Harrington closes out major victory at Sunningdale ahead of Thomas Bjorn and Justin Leonard

Padraig Harrington claimed a second senior major victory in as many months after closing out an impressive victory at the ISPS Handa Senior Open.

Harrington took a two-shot lead into the final round at Sunningdale Golf Club and quickly extended his overnight advantage with a stunning eagle at the par-five first and birdie at the par-four sixth.

The Irishman cancelled out a bogey at the eighth by birdieing the next to reach the turn four clear, with Harrington pulling further ahead when he got up and down from off the green to birdie the par-five 14th.

Harrington bogeyed the 17th but still took a three-shot advantage to the par-four last, where a two-putt par closed a three-under 67 and completed a three-shot victory.

Image: Harrington won The Open in 2007 and 2008

The 53-year-old ended the week on 16 under and comfortably ahead of Thomas Bjorn and Justin Leonard, who shared second, with Scott Hend a further stroke back in fourth.

Harrington's victory makes him just the fifth player to win both The Open and the Senior Open, following on from Bob Charles, Gary Player, Tom Watson and Darren Clarke, with the win coming a month after claiming the US Senior Open for a second time.

More to follow...

