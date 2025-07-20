 Skip to content

Golf majors in 2025: Schedule, dates, venues for The Open, The Masters, Ryder Cup and more

Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the majors in 2025, with The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open all shown exclusively live alongside five women's majors, senior majors, PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more

Sunday 20 July 2025 20:39, UK

Highlights from the final round of The Open from Royal Portrush as Scottie Scheffler won his fourth career major title

Here are the dates, venues and results for all of golf's majors in 2025, along with the details for other significant events – including the Ryder Cup - in the golfing calendar…

Men's majors

April 10-13 - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia [Winner - Rory McIlroy]

May 15-18 - PGA Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina [Winner - Scottie Scheffler]

Scottie Scheffler dropped the lid of the Wanamaker trophy when celebrating his PGA Championship win, in scenes reminiscent of Collin Morikawa five years earlier

June 12-15 - US Open - Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania [Winner - JJ Spaun]

July 17-20 - The Open - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland [Winner - Scottie Scheffler]

Watch highlights of Rory McIlroy's rollercoaster round to win The Masters in a play-off against Justin Rose and complete a career Grand Slam!

Highlights from the fourth round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where Scottie Scheffler claimed a third major championship with a five-shot victory

Women's majors

April 24-27 - The Chevron Championship - The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas [Winner: Mao Saigo]

May 29-June 1 - US Women's Open presented by Ally - Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wisconsin [Winner: Maja Stark]

Watch highlights from the final round of the US Women's Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, where Maja Stark closed out a maiden major victory

June 19-22 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas [Winner: Minjee Lee]

July 10-13 - The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Baines, France [Winner: Grace Kim]

July 31-August 3 - AIG Women's Open - Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales

Relive how Lydia Ko claimed a third major title with a final-round 69 and dramatic victory at the 2024 AIG Women's Open

International team events

January 10-12 - Team Cup - Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, Abu Dhabi, UAE [Winner - Great Britain and Ireland]

September 26-28 - The Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York, USA

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir heads to New York to find out what awaits Team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup

October 23-26 - Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown - New Korea Country Club, Goyang, South Korea

PGA Tour's key events and FedExCup Playoffs

January 2-5 - The Sentry - Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii [Winner - Hideki Matsuyama]

January 30-February 2 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California [Winner - Rory McIlroy]

February 13-16 - Genesis Invitational - Torrey Pines (South Course), San Diego, California [Winner - Ludvig Åberg]

March 6-9 - Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida [Winner - Russell Henley]

March 13-16 - The Players - TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida [Winner - Rory McIlroy]

A look back at the best of Scheffler's brilliant final round at The Players, where he became the first back-to-back winner in the tournament's history

April 17-20 - RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina [Winner - Justin Thomas]

May 8-11 - Truist Championship - The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania [Winner - Sepp Straka]

May 29-June 1 - The Memorial Tournament - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio [Winner - Scottie Scheffler]

June 19-22 - Travelers Championship - TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut [Winner - Keegan Bradley]

August 7-10 - FedEx St Jude Championship - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

August 14-17 - BMW Championship - Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland

August 21-24 - Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

The Sky Sports Golf team review Scheffler and Morikawa's battle for victory at the 2024 Tour Championship

DP World Tour's Rolex Series events

January 16-19 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE [Winner - Tyrrell Hatton]

July 10-13 - Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland [Winner - Chris Gotterup]

September 11-14 - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

November 6-9 - Abu Dhabi Championship - Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE

November 13-16 - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth course, Dubai, UAE

Highlights from the final round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai

Senior men's majors

May 15-18 - Regions Tradition - Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Alabama [Winner - Angel Cabrera]

May 22-25 - Senior PGA Championship - Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland [Winner - Angel Cabrera]

June 19-22 - Kaulig Companies Championship - Firestone CC - Akron, Ohio [Winner - Miguel Angel Jimenez]

June 26-29 - US Senior Open Championship - Broadmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, Colorado [Winner - Padraig Harrington]

July 24-27 - The Senior Open - Sunningdale GC (Old Course), Berkshire, England

Watch the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and the best of women's golf live throughout 2025 on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream no contract on NOW.

