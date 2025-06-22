KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Minjee Lee closes out third major title with impressive three-shot victory at PGA Frisco

Minjee Lee secured her third major title after closing out an impressive three-shot victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The Australian took a four-shot lead into the final day at PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch East and never relinquished top spot, despite three bogeys in a four-hole stretch on her front nine halving her overnight advantage.

Lee saw a birdie at the par-five ninth cancelled out by a bogey at the next but restored control of the tournament with back-to-back gains from the 14th, pulling her four ahead of the chasing pack with three holes to play.

Image: Minjee Lee previously won the 2021 Evian Championship and 2022 US Women's Open

The world No 24 bogeyed the 16th but closed out victory with successive pars, with a two-over 74 enough to end the week on four under and clear of closest challengers Chanette Wannasaen and Auston Kim.

Wannasaen and Kim both charged up the leaderboard with final-round 68s, leaving them on one under and the only other players to end the week under-par, while world No 2 Jeeno Thitikul ended a further two strokes back in tied-fourth with Chisato Iwai.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

More to follow...

What's next?

The LPGA Tour heads to Michigan for the Dow Championship, with coverage from Midland Country Club beginning live on Thursday from 4pm on Sky Sports+.

The women's major season continues next month at the Amundi Evian Championship, live from July 10-13 on Sky Sports Golf, where Ayaka Furue is defending champion. Not got Sky? Stream the PGA Tour and more with no contract.