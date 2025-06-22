 Skip to content

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Minjee Lee closes out third major title with impressive three-shot victory at PGA Frisco

By Ali Stafford

Sunday 22 June 2025 22:39, UK

Minjee Lee waves her ball after sinking a putt on the first green during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Image: Minjee Lee secured her third major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Minjee Lee secured her third major title after closing out an impressive three-shot victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The Australian took a four-shot lead into the final day at PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch East and never relinquished top spot, despite three bogeys in a four-hole stretch on her front nine halving her overnight advantage.

Lee saw a birdie at the par-five ninth cancelled out by a bogey at the next but restored control of the tournament with back-to-back gains from the 14th, pulling her four ahead of the chasing pack with three holes to play.

Minjee Lee, right, and her caddie Michael Paterson strategize for a putt on the first green during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Image: Minjee Lee previously won the 2021 Evian Championship and 2022 US Women's Open

The world No 24 bogeyed the 16th but closed out victory with successive pars, with a two-over 74 enough to end the week on four under and clear of closest challengers Chanette Wannasaen and Auston Kim.

Wannasaen and Kim both charged up the leaderboard with final-round 68s, leaving them on one under and the only other players to end the week under-par, while world No 2 Jeeno Thitikul ended a further two strokes back in tied-fourth with Chisato Iwai.

More to follow...

What's next?

The LPGA Tour heads to Michigan for the Dow Championship, with coverage from Midland Country Club beginning live on Thursday from 4pm on Sky Sports+.

