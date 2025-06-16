US Open 2025: JJ Spaun claims incredible major victory ahead of Bob MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland at Oakmont

JJ Spaun snatched major glory at the US Open after overcoming a nightmare start to edge ahead of a congested leaderboard and claim a dramatic victory at Oakmont.

Spaun went into the final round a shot behind Sam Burns but saw his hopes seemingly ended by five bogeys in his first six holes, only to charge back into contention after a lengthy weather delay.

The American posted two long-range birdies on his back nine - as many of the final pairings struggled on a saturated course, before cancelling out a bogey at the 15th with a two-putt birdie at the driveable par-four 17th to take a one-shot lead to the final hole.

Spaun found the par-four green in two and left himself a two-putt from 65 feet to stay ahead of Robert MacIntyre, only to hole his putt for an extraordinary birdie to claim a two-shot win over the Scot and spark wild celebrations on the 18th green.

A two-over 72 saw Spaun end the week on one under and as the only player under-par, with MacIntyre finishing runner-up ahead of Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland after one of the most incredible final rounds in recent major history.

How Spaun claimed US Open thriller

Spaun bogeyed each of his first three holes, including his approach at the second which hit the pin and finished 50 yards from the flag, then dropped further shots at the fifth and sixth to briefly fall five behind overnight leader Burns.

He was still four back when heavy rain left many greens flooded and forced play to be suspended at 4.01pm local time (9.01pm UK), only for Spaun to capitalise on the leaders losing ground when the final round resumed just over 95 minutes later.

Spaun ended a run of pars by holing a 40-foot birdie at the par-five 12th, which lifted him into a logjam on one over when Burns cancelled out a birdie at the tenth by dropping three shots over his next two holes.

A 20-foot birdie at the par-four 14th lifted Spaun back into the solo lead before he bogeyed the next hole, having seen Carlos Ortiz, MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton and Burns all hold at least a share of the lead during a chaotic back nine.

MacIntyre had reached the turn in 35 but picked up shots at the 14th and 17th to charge into the title hunt on his way to a final-round 68, which saw him set the clubhouse target at one over with four groups still on the course.

Burns saw his hopes hurt further by a double-bogey at the par-four 15th and Hatton dropped out of contention with a bogey-bogey finish, while Scott followed successive bogeys from the 14th with a double-bogey at the 16th to end his chances.

Spaun produced a stunning tee shot at the 17th to set up a two-putt birdie and then saved the best until last, with MacIntyre watching on from the scoring area, as he drained the longest putt of the week to cap off victory with a birdie.

Hatton took three shots to get out of the rough at the par-four 17th on his way to a bogey-bogey finish and a share of fourth alongside Cameron Young and Ortiz, while world No 1 Scheffler claimed a share of seventh after back-to-back rounds of 70 over the weekend.

Overnight leader Burns joined Scheffler and Jon Rahm on four over after a final-round 78, while Rory McIlroy equalled the lowest round of the day and jumped inside the top 20 with a three-under 67.

Spaun: I had to dig deep after bad breaks

JJ Spaun, speaking in the trophy presentation: "I don't think I did keep my composure with all the bad breaks I was getting [on front nine]. I just tried to dig deep, hit some good shots.

"Honestly, the weather delay we had just changed the whole vibe for the day. I leaned on the experience of a delay at The Players, and I kept pushing. I bounced back and fought really hard on the back nine.

"I never thought I would be here holding this trophy. I've obviously had aspirations and dreams but I never knew what my ceiling was, never knew how good I could be. I'm just proud I've been resilient in my career and have pushed through a lot of things. I'm just trying to be the best golfer I can be."

How Spaun reached new heights in major breakthrough

Spaun carded six bogeys during his final round, the most by a US Open winner since Hale Irwin in 1979, while he became the first player to card 40 in any nine of a major and win since Ernie Els' 2002 success at The Open.

The victory is his first on the PGA Tour since the 2022 Valero Texas Open, having finished runner-up twice already this season, while a breakthrough major will lift him inside the world's top 10 and enhance his Ryder Cup qualification hopes.

What's next?

McIlroy and Scheffler have both committed to playing the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour, a Signature Event at TPC River Highlands that begins live on Thursday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf.

The men's major season then concludes with The Open at Royal Portrush from July 17-20, where Xander Schauffele returns as defending champion.