US Open: Rory McIlroy searching for 'right frame of mind' ahead of The Open as post-Masters drop continues

Rory McIlroy says he needs to get back "in the right frame of mind" for The Open at Royal Portrush after an encouraging finish to a frustrating week at the US Open.

McIlroy has previously admitted to struggling for motivation since his dramatic victory at The Masters in April, which ended his 11-year wait for a fifth major title and completed the career Grand Slam.

The world No 2 has struggled for form since that success at Augusta National, failing to contend at the PGA Championship, missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open and then stuttering into the weekend at the US Open.

McIlroy registered his worst US Open finish since 2018 despite carding a three-under 67 at Oakmont on the final day, with the 36-year-old now hoping for better fortunes when he returns home for the final major of the year.

"If I can't get motivated to get up for an Open Championship at home, then I don't know what can motivate me," McIlroy told reporters. "As I said, I just need to get myself in the right frame of mind. I probably haven't been there the last few weeks.

"Getting home and having a couple weeks off before that, hopefully feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, will get me in the right place again.

"I climbed my Everest in April, and I think after you do something like that, you've got to make your way back down, and you've got to look for another mountain to climb. An Open at Portrush is certainly one of those."

Positive signs for McIlroy ahead of big summer?

McIlroy struggled off the tee at the PGA Championship and RBC Canadian but showed more positive signs with the driver at Oakmont, using the same TaylorMade Qi10 model that helped him win The Masters, finding 11 of 14 fairways and making six birdies during his final round.

"I feel like I've driven the ball well all week," McIlroy explained. "After the way I drove it today [final round], I'd say I finished in the top five in strokes gained off the tee. Really encouraged with the driver and how I drove it as well.

"It's not necessarily the driver, it's more me and sort of where my swing was. I feel like I got a really good feeling in my swing with the driver, which was great. Hopefully I can continue that on into next week.

"It [his game] is close, as I said. Physically I feel like my game's there. It's just mentally getting myself in the right frame of mind to get the best out of myself."

McIlroy is back in action on the PGA Tour next week at the Travelers Championship before taking two weeks off ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open, the event before The Open.

He missed the cut when The Open was last held at Royal Portrush in 2019, having carded a quadruple-bogey on his opening hole of the tournament, although targets a better performance on home soil and a second major victory of the year.

"Hopefully I can celebrate with them [home fans] on Sunday night with the Claret Jug and the Green Jacket," McIlroy said post-round. "It will be amazing to go home and play in that atmosphere and see a lot of people that I still haven't seen yet. I'm really looking forward to it.

"It was nice to end this week with a bit of a positive note with the way I played today, and yeah, I'll just be looking forward to and trying to get myself prepared for Portrush.

"I'm looking forward to just getting back to Europe in general. Obviously I've got one more week over here. Play Hartford [Travelers Championship] next week. We've got a lot to look forward to, got our new house in London, play the Scottish and then obviously The Open at Portrush.

"I feel like playing an Open at Portrush already and sort of at least remembering what those feelings were like and those feelings that I was probably unprepared for at the time. Obviously it will be my first time sort of in public back home after winning the Masters. It should be a really nice week."

