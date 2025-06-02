PGA Tour golf: Scottie Scheffler becomes first golfer since Tiger Woods to defend title at Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler came through a final-round tussle with Ben Griffin to claim a third PGA Tour win of the season with a successful title defence at the Memorial Tournament.

Scheffler took a one-shot lead into the final day at Muirfield Village and never relinquished top spot, with the world No 1 carding a final-round 70 to close out a four-shot victory and become the first player since Tiger Woods to win back-to-back editions of the event.

The three-time major champion mixed three birdies with one bogey to register a third win in four starts, following on from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship, with the success extending his advantage at the top of both the world rankings and the FedExCup standings.

Image: Scheffler ended the week on 10 under to claim a 16th PGA Tour title

Griffin played alongside Scheffler and was within a shot for large sections of the final round, only to double-bogey his penultimate hole and finish four strokes back, with Sepp Straka in third spot on five under after a final-round 70.

Nick Taylor grabbed fourth spot ahead of Russell Henley and Maverick McNealy, while Rickie Fowler's tied-seventh finish earns him a spot at The Open next month via the Open Qualifying Series, where one spot was on offer for Royal Portrush to the highest finisher not already exempt.

Scheffler stars again at Signature Event

A topsy-turvy start saw Scheffler get up and down from off the first green to scramble a par to double his overnight lead, only for Griffin to undo his opening-hole bogey by converting from five to birdie the next.

Griffin carded a three-putt bogey at the fourth but took advantage of the par-five next, where Scheffler missed a four-foot birdie chance and continued his par streak.

Image: Ben Griffin was looking for a third PGA Tour victory in six weeks

Scheffler holed from seven feet to save par at the sixth and claimed a first birdie of the day from close range at the par-five next, with the world No 1 reaching the turn two ahead after getting up and down to save par at the ninth.

The defending champion responded to starting his back nine with a bogey by rolling in from 15 feet to birdie the par-five 11th, before grabbing full control of the tournament when Griffin failed to get up and down from the sand at the par-three 12th for the first of successive bogeys.

The crowd had to duck out of the way following a wayward shot from Jordan Spieth during the final round at Muirfield Village

Scheffler converted from 10 feet to save par at the 14th and made a two-putt birdie at the par-five 15th, where Griffin holed a 12-foot eagle and then drained a 30-foot birdie at the next to jump back within two.

Griffin's hopes ended with an errant drive at the par-four 17th and untimely double-bogey, dropping him four behind, as Scheffler finished with successive pars to close out a 16th PGA Tour victory.

Griffin disappointed with runner-up finish to Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler: "Only one bogey around this place is pretty good. I hit a lot of fairways. I definitely wasn't in the rough very much. I think I hit it in the rough off of 10, but outside of that, I don't think I was really in the rough at all. So around this place, that's going to be key. I drove the ball really nice today."

Ben Griffin: "My putter definitely wasn't quite a hundred per cent there. I made it exciting there at the end for a couple of holes. It's funny, I'd take this finish, like, a year ago, two years ago, three years ago. I'm definitely a little disappointed to not have made it a little bit closer or gotten it done.

Scottie Scheffler reflects on his Memorial Tournament victory and how important his family support was towards the win

"I'll learn from some of my swings down the stretch, I'll remember some of the good stuff, and I'll bounce back and get right back to it. So overall, great week, but definitely a little disappointed with the second."

What's next?

The PGA Tour heads to Ontario for the RBC Canadian Open, where Robert MacIntyre returns as defending champion and Rory McIlroy is back in action for the first time since the PGA Championship. Early coverage begins on Thursday from 11.45am on Sky Sports+ ahead of full coverage from 8pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Scheffler takes a week off before heading to the US Open at Oakmont, live on Thursday June 12 from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.