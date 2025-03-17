The Players Championship: Rory McIlroy beats JJ Spaun in Monday play-off to claim PGA Tour win at TPC Sawgrass
Rory McIlroy celebrated St Patrick's Day by defeating JJ Spaun in a play-off to win The Players for a second time at TPC Sawgrass; McIlroy won a three-hole play-off in a Monday finish at the PGA Tour's flagship event to claim a second win of the season
Monday 17 March 2025 14:23, UK
Rory McIlroy stormed to his second Players Championship title after outlasting JJ Spaun in a Monday play-off at TPC Sawgrass.
McIlroy turned a four-shot deficit into a three-stroke lead during a dramatic final round on Sunday, where thunderstorms forced a four-hour weather delay, only to stutter along the closing stretch and finish on 12 under alongside Spaun.
A lack of daylight forced the PGA Tour's flagship event into a fifth day, leaving McIlroy and Spaun returning for a three-hole play-off, where the Northern Irishman took control and cruised to victory.
One birdie and two bogeys across the three-hole stretch were enough for a one-shot victory over Spaun, who saw his hopes ended with a triple-bogey on the 17th.
McIlroy's victory is his second at The Players, six years to the day since his 2019 success, with the win also making him the first two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and earning him the $4.5m first prize.
How McIlroy prevailed in Monday play-off
McIlroy had the honour at the par-five 16th and took immediate control when a booming drive into the middle of the fairway helped him reach the green in two, as Spaun finished in the right rough and then hit his approach into the greenside bunker.
Spaun was unable to get up and down from the sand to birdie the hole for the fourth time in the week, as McIlroy two-putted from 35 feet for birdie, with the American handing the tournament to his playing partner at the par-three next.
Having watched McIlroy knock his tee shot into the middle of the green at the iconic par-three, Spaun went long into the hazard before a poor pitch from the drop zone left him having to use a wedge with his fourth shot.
Spaun was unable to get up and down from there, with a triple-bogey six allowing McIlroy to move three shots ahead despite three-putting from 30 feet to card a bogey of his own.
McIlroy was able to pitch out of the trees at the par-four 18th and find the green with his third spot, as Spaun hooked his drive way right and then topped his second from the pines, with the Northern Irishman then two-putting for a winning bogey.
McIlroy pleased with Monday victory
McIlroy, speaking after his victory, said: "I left here a little disappointed last night that I didn't get it done in regulation. I reset, and I needed to go out and play some good golf today. It started with a great drive on 16 which set me up for an easy birdie.
"I've worked really hard. I feel like I'm a way more complete player than I was a few years ago. Even in conditions like this. I feel like I can play in all conditions and anything that comes my way. Really happy that I was able to get it done today."
Spaun, speaking after his runner-up finish: "It's hard to not feel discouraged a little bit, but nothing but positives in putting myself in contention and giving myself a chance to win in a play-off.
"If someone told me that would happen to start the week, I would totally take it. Nothing but positives to take from it and hopefully I can just learn from this and get it done next time."
What's next?
The PGA Tour stays in Florida for the Valspar Championship, held at the Innisbrook Resort at Palm Harbor. Early coverage begins on Thursday from 11.30am ahead of full coverage from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf.
