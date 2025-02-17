Golf majors in 2025: Schedule, dates, venues for The Open, The Masters, Ryder Cup and more
Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the majors in 2025, with The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open all shown exclusively live alongside five women's majors, senior majors, PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more
Tuesday 4 February 2025 08:12, UK
Here are the dates, venues and results for all of golf's majors in 2025, along with the details for other significant events – including the Ryder Cup - in the golfing calendar…
Men's majors
April 10-13 - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
May 15-18 - PGA Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
- PGA Tour schedule | DP World Tour calendar
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Download Sky Sports App
June 12-15 - US Open - Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania
July 17-20 - The Open - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland
Women's majors
April 24-27 - The Chevron Championship - The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
May 29-June 1 - US Women's Open presented by Ally - Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wisconsin
June 19-22 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas
July 10-13 - The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Baines, France
July 31-August 3 - AIG Women's Open - Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales
International team events
January 10-12 - Team Cup - Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, Abu Dhabi, UAE
September 26-28 - The Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York, USA
October 23-26 - Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown - New Korea Country Club, Goyang, South Korea
PGA Tour's key events and FedExCup Playoffs
January 2-5 - The Sentry - Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii [Winner - Hideki Matsuyama]
January 30-February 2 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California [Winner - Rory McIlroy]
February 13-16 - Genesis Invitational - Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California [Winner - Ludvig Åberg]
March 6-9 - Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida
March 13-16 - The Players - TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
April 17-20 - RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
May 8-11 - Truist Championship - The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
May 29-June 1 - The Memorial Tournament - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
June 19-22 - Travelers Championship - TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
August 7-10 - FedEx St Jude Championship - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
August 14-17 - BMW Championship - Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland
August 21-24 - Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
DP World Tour's Rolex Series events
January 16-19 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE [Winner - Tyrrell Hatton]
July 10-13 - Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
September 11-14 - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
November 6-9 - Abu Dhabi Championship - Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE
November 13-16 - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth course, Dubai, UAE
Senior men's majors
May 15-18 - Regions Tradition - Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Alabama
May 22-25 - Senior PGA Championship - Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland
June 19-22 - Kaulig Companies Championship - Firestone CC - Akron, Ohio
June 26-29 - US Senior Open Championship - Broadmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, Colorado
July 24-27 - The Senior Open - Sunningdale GC (Old Course), Berkshire, England
Watch the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and the best of women's golf live throughout 2025 on Sky Sports Golf. Stream Sky Sports Golf and more with NOW.