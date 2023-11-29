When is the next Ryder Cup? All you need to know ahead of 2025 contest between USA and Europe
Luke Donald has been announced as Europe's next Ryder Cup captain, while Team USA have yet to reveal who will lead their side; Europe claimed a 16.5-11.5 victory in the 2023 contest in Rome; Watch the 2025 Ryder Cup exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 29/11/23 12:58pm
When is the next Ryder Cup? Which course is hosting? Who could feature for Team Europe? We look at the key questions ahead of the 2025 contest, live on Sky Sports...
When is the Ryder Cup?
The next edition will take place from September 26-28, 2025.
The biennial contest switched back to odd-numbered years from 2023, having been postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and taking place the following year.
Where is the Ryder Cup?
The 2025 edition will be held on the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. The venue has previously hosted the US Open twice and was also where the 2019 PGA Championship was held.
The public course has a warning sign at the first tee that reads: "The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Recommend Only For Highly Skilled Golfers."
The 2027 contest will be played at Adare Manor in Ireland and the 2029 edition will take place at Hazeltine National Golf Club, having previously hosted the 2016 event. The 2031 venue has yet to be confirmed.
Who are the current holders?
Europe will enter as defending champions after a brilliant 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome. Rory McIlroy top-scored for the hosts that week with four points from five matches, while Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm both enjoyed unbeaten weeks.
Team USA won their last home Ryder Cup by a record-breaking margin in 2021, giving them back-to-back home victories for the first time since the 1980s.
Who will captain Team Europe?
Former world No 1 Luke Donald will serve as Europe's captain for a second time, having led Europe to victory in Rome. Donald won all four Ryder Cups he played in and served as a vice-captain for two editions.
It's the first time someone has been captain for back-to-back Ryder Cups since Bernard Gallacher held the role for three consecutive editions in the 1990s.
Who will captain Team USA?
The PGA of America have yet to reveal who will captain Team USA in 2025, with announcement expected over the coming months.
Tiger Woods is currently favourite for the role, having acted as a vice-captain during USA's victory in 2016 and a playing-captain for the 2019 Presidents Cup win. Stewart Cink, a five-time Ryder Cup player and a vice-captain in 2023, is also a candidate.
Zach Johnson was the captain in Rome and would be the first American player to captain in successive Ryder Cups since Ben Hogan in 1949, while former vice-captain and four-time Ryder Cup player Matt Kuchar is another possibility.
How much does home advantage count?
Europe have won the last seven home editions of the Ryder Cup, while Team USA have enjoyed dominant victories the last two occasions it has been played in America. The last five editions have also seen a winning margin of five points or more.
The last away victory from either team came in 2012, when Europe produced their historic final-day comeback to win the 'Miracle at Medinah', while McIlroy wants to another victory on American soil in 2025.
McIlroy said: 'I've said this for the last probably six or seven years to anyone that will listen: I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup. And that's what we're going to do at Bethpage."
How do players qualify and can LIV players feature?
The qualification process has yet to be announced, although both teams elected to have six automatic qualifiers and six captains picks for the 2023 edition.
Team Europe had three qualifiers from European Points List and three eligible players from the World Points List after a year-long qualification campaign, while the top six players on the USA Ryder Cup points list automatically qualified.
Players must currently be DP World Tour members to be eligible to feature for Team Europe, which would rule out some of those who joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.
Who could play for Europe?
McIlroy will be a shoo-in to make an eighth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance, with Rahm and Viktor Hovland likely to play big roles for Team Europe once again.
It would be no surprise to see Ludvig Åberg in action, having impressed on debut in 2023, while the likes of Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry will be looking to feature once again.
What team golf is there before then?
Team USA will have the chance to extend their winning streak in the Presidents Cup next year, as Jim Furyk captains them against Mike Weir's International Team at Royal Montreal Golf Club from September 26-29. The Americans have won 12 of the previous 14 editions of the biennial contest, losing just once.
Next year also sees the latest edition of the Solheim Cup, having switched back to even-numbered years to avoid clashing with the Ryder Cup. Suzann Pettersen will lead Team Europe against Stacy Lewis' Team USA at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia from September 13-15.
How can I watch the next Ryder Cup?
Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the Ryder Cup, with all three days of the 2025 exclusively live.