Ryder Cup: Luke Donald reveals Jose Mourinho congratulated him and cherishes 'memories that will stay forever'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Donald says his 'phone is blowing up' after congratulatory messages including Jose Mourinho after captaining Europe to Ryder Cup victory Luke Donald says his 'phone is blowing up' after congratulatory messages including Jose Mourinho after captaining Europe to Ryder Cup victory

Luke Donald has revealed he received a message from Jose Mourinho during Team Europe's Ryder Cup celebrations after they beat Team USA in Rome.

Europe took a five-point lead heading into the final day after a dramatic end to Saturday's action, with Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava involved in heated conversations with Rory McIlroy after allegedly standing on his line, before the argument spilled over to the car park.

Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning point on Sunday to ensure Europe remain unbeaten on home soil since 1993 in the Ryder Cup.

"It's still sinking in. This has been a long process, a long journey. I'm so glad it ended up like it did," Donald told Sky Sports News.

"It was just an amazing week sharing this with my team-mates, the staff, the families, the wives, partners and everyone. It was just a really, really fun week. Memories that will stay with me forever."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe took their celebrations onto the team bus after their thrilling Ryder Cup victory over the USA in Rome Team Europe took their celebrations onto the team bus after their thrilling Ryder Cup victory over the USA in Rome

Asked about the messages he received on Sunday night, Donald added: "Lots from friends and family, past captains and players. I got one from Jose Mourinho. He had a nice victory last night in Rome. Just amazing. My phone was blowing up!

"I haven't even looked at all of them, to be honest. I wanted to enjoy the night and I'll certainly get back to replying to those."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Donald was overcome with emotion after leading Team Europe to a sensational victory Donald was overcome with emotion after leading Team Europe to a sensational victory

Donald was part of four Ryder Cup teams as a player - winning on each occasion, in 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2012 - and he maintained his 100 per cent record in golf's biggest event by captaining Europe for the first time in Rome.

The 45-year-old has been world No 1 and claimed big successes on the PGA Tour and European Tour as a player but says being in charge of a victorious Ryder Cup team eclipses it all.

"To be in charge of the 12 guys is a big responsibility, a big privilege, and I felt very honoured to do it. It's different as a player," he explained.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"As a player, you're sort of in your own bubble, in your own mindset. You enjoy the team aspect of it and you enjoy the team environment. But as captain, this was a long process - a 14-month process.

"You're playing for something way more than yourself. That's what makes us special. I think we all have this need to belong and be a part of something special - a culture and environment where we can all come together and share our talents. That's what the Ryder Cup is about really and you're sharing it with your friends and your family.

"It was just a special week. It hasn't really sunk in yet. I will look back I'm sure over the coming days, weeks and months and probably write down stuff that comes back to me about what was so special about this week. Just amazing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tommy Fleetwood secured a point for Europe in his singles match against Rickie Fowler at the Ryder Cup, with an incredible tee shot at the par-4 16th hole Tommy Fleetwood secured a point for Europe in his singles match against Rickie Fowler at the Ryder Cup, with an incredible tee shot at the par-4 16th hole

Donald to 'consider' being captain again

The next Ryder Cup takes place in two years at Bethpage Black in New York, when the USA will look to reclaim the trophy.

The last time Europe kept the same captain for successive Ryder Cups was Bernard Gallacher in 1993 and 1995 but the players made it clear they want Donald to stay on as they lauded the Brit and chanted "two more years" when he was speaking to the media on Sunday.

"I appreciate that from the players. We had a great week together. This is not an easy job and I certainly haven't given it any real thought yet. It's something I would have to sit down and think about, but, of course, I would consider it," said Donald.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy reflects on Team Europe's journey to victory at the Ryder Cup and how much the win means to him Rory McIlroy reflects on Team Europe's journey to victory at the Ryder Cup and how much the win means to him

"I've done pretty well with this one. Maybe I go out leaving a legacy as a winning Ryder Cup captain and not risking that legacy! But going over to New York, that would be a real cauldron.

"Those fans are extremely passionate. It will be a really tough environment. If I was to do this job, and I was to go over there and win, that would be some accomplishment for sure.

"It's always difficult to play away. The US found that. We had a great energy in the crowd, the crowd was behind us and we fed off that.

"When you don't have that, you have got to find energy somewhere else. The New York crowd is a tough one, they are very passionate, they love their sport, and they are very patriotic, for sure. They will be loud and they will be boisterous, to say the least. But I'm trying to enjoy this moment right now."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New footage has emerged of Rory McIlroy's argument with Patrick Cantlay's caddie on the 18th green as Joe LaCava appeared to anger McIlroy by celebrating too closely to him while he was lining up a putt New footage has emerged of Rory McIlroy's argument with Patrick Cantlay's caddie on the 18th green as Joe LaCava appeared to anger McIlroy by celebrating too closely to him while he was lining up a putt

What's next?

The PGA Tour season continues on Thursday with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi, and the DP World Tour heads to Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with both events live on Sky Sports.

The next Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black from September 26-28, 2025, while the next home edition will be at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.

Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more for £21 a month for six months with NOW