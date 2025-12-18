Rory McIlroy wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year after career Grand Slam with Ellie Kildunne in second

Rory McIlroy won BBC Sports Personality of the Year after an extraordinary year that saw him finally win the Masters - completing the career Grand Slam - alongside a Ryder Cup away win.

He became just the sixth man to win the career Grand Slam in a year that also included many victories on the PGA Tour and a seventh Race to Dubai title on the DP World Tour.

McIlroy was one of six nominees for the award, with England rugby union World Cup winner Ellie Kildunne in second and newly-crowned Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris in third.

Lionesses Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton, who were part of the side which retained the European Championships, and World Darts Champion Luke Littler, completed the six nominees.

"2025 has been the year that I made my dreams come true, from Augusta to the Ryder Cup and everything in between," McIlroy said.

"It really has been the year that dreams are made.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me as your Sports Personality of the Year. But my mum, my dad, they scarified so much for me and I wouldn't be here without them.

"I'd like to congratulate all the other finalists, what you've all done this year, over the course of your careers, I know how much hard work and dedication it takes."

McIlroy, who also collected the Team of the Year award on the night alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood, narrowly beat Justin Rose in an intense play-off at the Masters in April, ending an 11-year major drought after years of chasing down the final title.

He becomes the first golfer to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year since Nick Faldo in 1989.

The winners Sports Personality of the Year: Rory McIlroy

Young Sports Personality of the Year: Michelle Agyemang

World Sport Star of the Year: Mondo Duplantis

Coach of the Year: Sarina Wiegman

Team of the Year: Europe's Ryder Cup winners

Helen Rollason Award: Sergio Aguiar and David Stancombe

Lifetime Achievement Award: Thierry Henry

McIlroy's dream year in review

The Northern Irishman opened his year at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January where he took a tied fourth-place finish, before taking his first win of the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

His next win came in March at The Players Championship, where he turned around a four-shot deficit into a three-stroke lead in the final round before finishing 12 under alongside JJ Spaun and winning the three-hole play-off.

Just one month later was the moment he had waited his whole career for; he finally got his hands on the coveted Masters' green jacket after coming out on top of the play-off against Rose at Augusta.

He returned to the course later that same month in for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans where he partnered with Shane Lowry to finish tied-12th.

The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow saw a low for McIlroy's year when he finished tied-47th, 14 shots of the leader Scottie Scheffler who had a five shot lead over the next nearest competitor.

But he soon bounced back at the Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open and The Open, placing tied-sixth, tied-second, and tied-seventh respectively.

In September, he won the Amgen Irish Open for the second time, overturning a four-shot deficit in the final round.

Later that same month he travelled with Team Europe to America for the Ryder Cup and, despite the hostile environment created by spectators, he helped the team win the Cup away for the first time since 2012.

He closed out his dream of a year by winning his seventh Race to Dubai title, topping the DP World Tour's Order of Merit for the fourth consecutive season.

Who were the other winners?

David Stancombe and Sergio Aguiar, the fathers of Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Aguiar who were murdered at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in the summer of 2024, were recognised with the Helen Rollason Award for their fundraising efforts at the London Marathon in April.

Image: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood posed for a photo with the Helen Rollason Award recipients Sergio Aguiar and David Stancombe

The money raised contributed to projects set up in the memory of their daughters and Bebe King, who was also killed in the attack. Bebe's parents travelled to London to cheer on Mr Aguiar and Mr Stancombe.

David Stancombe said as he accepted the award: "I'm just a dad keeping a promise to his little girl."

Former Arsenal and France forward Thierry Henry was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award by his four children, while pole-vaulter Armand Duplantis won the World Sports Star of the Year for the second successive year.

Sarina Wiegman, who steered England in their successful defence of their Women's Euro title, won coach of the year, having also done so when the Lionesses won the tournament on home soil in 2022.

Michelle Agyemang, one of the stars of Wiegman's team, won the Young Sports Personality of the Year prize for her game changing performances at the Euros in summer.