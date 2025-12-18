Sky Sports remains exclusive home of The Masters Tournament with more live coverage than ever before

Sky Sports and Augusta National Golf Club have announced a new multi-year extension to their long-standing partnership, keeping Sky Sports and NOW as the exclusive home of The Masters Tournament in the UK and Ireland.

The renewed agreement will see almost 20 per cent more live coverage on Sky Sports across the week from Augusta National, including dedicated feeds from Amen Corner, Featured Groups, and Live on the Range.

This follows the most comprehensive coverage of the Masters to date in 2025, which contributed to the most-watched day in Sky Sports history. Record audiences watched Rory McIlroy clinch his maiden Green Jacket, becoming the first ever European player to win a career Grand Slam in front of a peak audience of 1.85m viewers, commanding 37 per cent of total TV viewership.

Image: McIlroy clinched The Masters title in 2025 - his first to complete the full haul of majors

Sky Chief Sports Officer Jonathan Licht said: "We're delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with the Masters Tournament and Augusta National Golf Club, further cementing Sky Sports as the home of golf in the UK and Ireland. Rory McIlroy's win in April was a standout moment in 2025 and we look forward to bringing fans even more unmissable drama from Augusta National in the years ahead."

Under the new agreement, Sky Sports will also air the Masters Par 3 Contest and the Augusta National Women's Amateur, as well as the Latin America Amateur Championship and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Sky Sports offers fans an unrivalled calendar of year-round golf with live coverage of all men's and women's Majors, the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, and Ladies European Tour exclusively live.

Golf coverage on Sky Sports gives fans the best viewing experience, combining expert analysis and cutting-edge technology to bring audiences as close as possible to the live action. Innovations include 3D Augmented Reality technology, the Trackman Golf Simulator and golf's world-first Spidercam debut at The Open at Royal Portrush.

The 2026 Masters will take place from April 6-12, exclusively live on Sky Sports and NOW. Fans can follow the latest news, results, and analysis on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, SkySports.com and Sky Sports' social channels.

Sky Sports continues to be the home of golf, with the majors, PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and more all exclusively live. Stream golf and more with no contract.