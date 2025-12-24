Rory McIlroy seals legendary status, Luke Littler levels above, Lions and Lionesses roar: Sport's biggest stories in 2025 defined sport in 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, Sky Sports looks back at the sporting stories that defined the year, including Rory McIlroy finding the missing piece to the puzzle, Luke Littler's unrelenting ascent, Lions and Lionesses roaring, and so much more.

Rory completes career Grand Slam on emotional Sunday at Augusta

Given Rory McIlroy posted 21 top-10 finishes in majors without winning during a decade of near-misses and disappointments, it was fitting that the elusive victory and Grand Slam-clinching success came in such dramatic fashion.

McIlroy took a two-shot lead into the final day of The Masters and recovered from a slow start to find himself four clear with eight holes to play at Augusta National, only to appear in danger of another major collapse after dropping four shots over the next four holes.

A topsy-turvy Sunday saw him add two late birdies but dramatically bogey the last to drop in a play-off with Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose, where a birdie on the first extra hole saw him become just the sixth male in history - and first since Tiger Woods - to complete the career Grand Slam.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player You can rewatch Rory McIlroy's spectacular year over the festive period on Sky Sports Golf with the documentary McIlroy ’25: A Career Year

Premier League glory put into perspective by Diogo Jota tragedy

Liverpool broke Manchester City's four-year stranglehold on the Premier League title to emerge as kings of English football in 2025.

It saw Arne Slot, in his first season as successor to Jurgen Klopp, become the fourth Liverpool manager to win the title in his first season in charge - and first in the Premier League era.

In addition to drawing level with rivals Manchester United, Liverpool's record-equalling 20th title triumph was made even sweeter by the fact fans were there to watch it unfold, a luxury they were denied by the Covid pandemic in 2019/20.

But those celebrations many had waited a lifetime for at Anfield were cut short six weeks later by the tragic news that striker Diogo Jota had died in a car crash with his brother, Andre Silva.

As the football world mourned the tragic loss of the Portugal international, Liverpool somehow tried to come to terms with the unthinkable tragedy, grieve the loss of a friend and team-mate, all while trying to defend the title he played an instrumental role in delivering.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anfield pays tribute to Diogo Jota with emotional rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone

Littler scales new heights in stellar 2025

Luke Littler's rise has been remarkable, but his 2025 season has taken him to new heights.

At just 18, he became the youngest PDC world No 1, breaking Michael van Gerwen's long‑standing record.

His year began with a maiden world title at Alexandra Palace, setting the tone for a dominant campaign. He added major victories at the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, and UK Open, along with titles in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium and Flanders.

Littler then defended his Grand Slam of Darts crown against Luke Humphries and capped the year with Players Championship Finals glory as he reached world No 1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Two years on from Luke Littler's World Darts Championship debut, Sky Sports News explores the impact the new number one has had on the game in this new documentary

Norris crowned king of F1

A thrilling three-way battle for the Formula 1 drivers' title went down to the wire at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Lando Norris had fought back from an unconvincing first half of the year to put himself in position to seal a maiden title, with the Brit needing a podium finish at the final race to ensure he stayed ahead of his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and four-time reigning champion Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver piled the pressure on by taking pole, but Norris drove a mature race with some nerveless overtakes to hold on by two points, cueing emotional celebrations, and setting the Formula 1 landscape perfectly for the upcoming regulation reset in 2026.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris sent a special thank you to the Sky Sports viewers for supporting him in his 2025 world championship-winning season

Lionesses old and new reign in Europe again

England's Lionesses remained European football's dominant force but had a nation on tenterhooks with a dramatic defence of their crown at Euro 2025.

Sarina Wiegman blended experience with youthful exuberance and England needed both in equal measure as they pulled themselves back from the brink of elimination on multiple occasions.

2022 heroine Chloe Kelly stole the headlines once again as her last-gasp winner in the semi-final against Italy and the decisive penalty in the nail-biting penalty shootout against Spain in the final led England to glory.

But the foundations were laid by breakthrough star Michelle Agyemang, whose crucial goals rescued the Lionesses from the brink of quarter-final and semi-final elimination at the hands of Sweden and Italy, and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, whose four saves across two shootouts proved equally as crucial.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England and Arsenal forward Chloe Kelly reflects on her highs and lows of 2025, rediscovering happiness on the pitch and delivering in the game’s biggest moments

Lions roar to series victory in Australia

Four years of anticipation - and lifetimes of preparation - came to a crescendo in seven thrilling weeks of action, culminating in the British and Irish Lions storming to series victory in Australia - their first winning tour in 12 years.

Defeat to Argentina in Dublin focused minds within Andy Farrell's squad before they had even jetted off Down Under, but their arrival in Australia marked the start of a five-game winning run through to the first Test in Brisbane, where the Wallabies were blown away.

The MCG - one of sport's greatest cathedrals - played host to what turned out to be a thriller series decider. Australia mounted a rousing response to their Brisbane no-show, blasting out of the traps and into a 23-5 first-half lead.

But in front of a record Lions crowd of over 90,000, the tourists roared back, with Hugo Keenan's last-minute try providing the series-clinching moment that will live forever in the memory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the historic moment as British and Irish Lions clinched their first series win in 13 years

Red Roses flower on home soil

A heart-breaking 34-31 loss in the 2021 Rugby World Cup for England after losing a player due to a red card, set up the perfect redemption story - finally winning it again, but this time on home soil.

The Red Roses had won every game since their loss to New Zealand in the last RWC final, so it was very much expected that they would take the win this time.

That they did, dismissing an impressive Canadian side 33-13 to show their dominance and win in front of a sold-out Twickenham crowd of 81,885 spectators - a world record for a women's rugby union game.

Canada may have found the try line first, but England quickly snapped back and pulled ahead with tries from Ellie Kildunne, Amy Cokayne, and Alex Matthews in the first half.

The second half was much the same with another try from Matthews and Abbie Ward also scoring a try, while Zoe Harrison converted all but one.

Cowboy hats, TikTok dances, a sold-out Twickenham and a whole generation inspired by the Red Roses, it had it all.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following England's Rugby World Cup final victory over Canada at a sold-out Twickenham, Ellie Kildunne reflects on the Red Roses’ first title in over a decade, in front of 82,000 fans

Europe rise above hostility as Donald defends Ryder Cup

McIlroy said after Team Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup success they would win on away soil in the next contest, with Luke Donald turning that dream into a reality by captaining them to victory in New York.

Donald retained 11 of his line-up from the win in Rome two years earlier, with Europe overcoming a hostile home crowd at Bethpage Black to build up a record-breaking advantage heading into the Sunday singles.

Hopes of a European win by a record margin turned into a nervy wait to close out victory, with Shane Lowry earning the half-point that guaranteed Europe retained the trophy before Tyrrell Hatton ensured they were the first side - from either team - to win on away soil since 2012.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the key moments from the final day of the Ryder Cup from Bethpage as Europe hold on to clinch the trophy

Boxing mourns as Hatton laid to rest

Just as it did throughout his unforgettable career in the ring, 'There's only one Ricky Hatton' was the chant that echoed through the streets as Manchester - and the world of boxing - said goodbye to one of their own.

The death of 'Hitman' Hatton, aged 46 in September rocked the world of sport. A key figure in getting the British public to fall in love with boxing again, Hatton took his loyal fans around the world for gigantic fights with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Always candid about his mental health struggles, Hatton's down-to-earth demeanour endeared him to not only fight fans but the British public, who came out to pay their respects as his funeral cortege travelled through Manchester on an emotional day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thousands lined the streets as former world champion and British boxing icon Ricky Hatton was laid to rest in Manchester. For anyone affected, support is available at sky.com/viewersupport

England and India serve up epic Test series

An epic conclusion to one of the most dramatic Test series in history - England and India had it all.

Just like the Ashes summer of 2005, the summer of 2025 will be remembered for one of the finest Test series of a generation - and a benchmark for just how thrilling the format can be.

Despite the heroics of one-armed Chris Woakes, England fell agonisingly short - by just six runs - as India clinched the fifth Test at The Kia Oval to level the series 2-2 in a gripping final act of one of the greatest contests of all time.

It was a series for the ages - each Test going all the way to the final day, punctuated with iconic moments that will stand in Test cricket history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Cricket pundits take a look back at their favourite moments from a thrilling series between England and India

Alcaraz vs Sinner - generation-defining rivalry blossoms

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been the unstoppable force and immovable object in men's tennis this year - sharing all four Grand Slam titles.

Over the course of their rivalry they have played 3,302 points against each other - with both winning 1,651! You can't make it up. The head-to-head looks a touch lopsided with the Spaniard leading 10-6 and 4-2 in 2025, with all six of those meetings coming in finals.

The beauty of this rivalry is that they continue to push each other to new heights. Alcaraz beat Sinner in a fifth-set tie-breaker in an epic French Open final which lasted five hours and 29 minutes.

The Italian got revenge at Wimbledon before Alcaraz won again at the US Open. Sinner said he wanted to be less predictable by adding more variety to his game. He defended his ATP Finals title in front his home fans in Turin... against his nemesis.

Only meeting at the top 📈

In a single season with only meetings in ATP level finals, only Ivan Lendl and John McEnroe in 1984 (seven times) have faced each other more often than Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in 2025 (six) in the Open Era:



Rome: Alcaraz 🏆



French Open: Alcaraz 🏆



Wimbledon: Sinner 🏆



Cincinnati: Alcaraz 🏆



US Open: Alcaraz 🏆



ATP Finals: Sinner 🏆



Eagles soar as Chiefs' dynasty crumbles

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans provided the stage. Twenty‑two‑time Grammy Award‑winning rapper Kendrick Lamar provided the soundtrack. And the Philadelphia Eagles delivered a clinic.

Two years after losing the Lombardi Trophy to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles finally dethroned the NFL's kings in ruthless, unrelenting fashion.

They didn't just beat the Chiefs - they embarrassed them, piling on 40 points to extinguish their hopes of a historic Super Bowl three‑peat.

They left Patrick Mahomes - yes, Patrick Mahomes - running for his life, as the talismanic quarterback was sacked six times and intercepted twice in a defeat that continues to reverberate around the NFL.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Super Bowl 59 as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans

Hull KR take place at rugby league's top table

Super League champions, Challenge Cup winners, owners of the League Leaders' Shield.

2025 in rugby league belonged to Hull KR, who won it all in a historic treble-winning season.

Talisman Mikey Lewis took centre stage, kicking the winning conversion in the dying seconds in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley to defeat Warrington.

Lewis then produced a man-of-the-match performance as Wigan were dethroned in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

The victory saw Hull KR join Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls in an elite club of five to have ever won a Grand Final, adding further significance to a season that will live forever in the memory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Hull Kingston Rovers' route to their maiden Super League title as they won a historic treble

India break duck in watershed Women's Cricket World Cup

India finally ended their wait for a Women's Cricket World Cup title, winning their maiden 50‑over crown on home soil in a landmark moment for the sport.

Long seen as a powerhouse without a global trophy, the team's breakthrough reflected years of investment and the rise of the WPL coming to fruition.

Mumbai provided the perfect backdrop as India beat South Africa in a tournament that captured the nation's imagination, with millions tuning in to watch Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jemima Rodrigues and others shine.

A sold‑out DY Patil Stadium was gripped as history unfolded in front of their eyes. With the suspense and tension palpable, 21-year-old Shafali Verma, having been drafted in as a late injury replacement, struck a masterful 87 off 78 balls to steer India to a historic victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Women's Cricket World Cup final where India held off South Africa to be crowned champions

Horner's acrimonious Red Bull exit

The biggest shock of the 2025 Formula 1 season came when Christian Horner was sacked as Red Bull team principal after more than 20 years in charge of the Milton Keynes squad.

While performance had taken a relative dip during his final year in charge, the fact he was dismissed just seven months after Max Verstappen had won a fourth successive drivers' title for Red Bull made it clear that this was a decision more about off-track politics than results on the track.

Sky Sports News obtained footage of Horner's emotional farewell speech at the team's factory, in which he battled through tears as he admitted the decision had come as a "shock" to him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Craig Slater takes a look back at Christian Horner's 20-year run as Red Bull CEO and team principal

Eubank vs Benn - family feud reignites

The trash talking, the controversial rehydration clause, the astronomical fine for missing weight, or the fact it reignited a grudge battle between two families steeped in British boxing history, Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn had it all - and that was even before a punch was thrown.

The wheels were set in motion the moment Eubank Jr struck Benn in the face with an egg, and from there a family feud unravelled that gripped the nation.

What it lacked in genuine boxing jeopardy, it more than made up for in drama, intrigue and suspense, perhaps best encapsulated by the iconic moment Chris Eubank Snr buried the hatchet with his son to accompany him into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Once in the ring, the two fighters slugged out a fight‑of‑the‑year contender that Eubank Jr won on points - but with the British public begging for more, Benn came out on top in the rematch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr entered the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium alongside his father after both had publicly fallen out in the build-up to his fight against Conor Benn

Fleetwood conquers America at last

There was a time that Tommy Fleetwood had more success on the PGA Tour than any other winless player, but the Englishman saved his breakthrough success for one of the biggest possible.

In a year where Fleetwood registered a runner-up finish at the Travelers Championship - his sixth on the PGA Tour - and top four finishes in the first two legs of the FedExCup Playoffs, he made his maiden win the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake.

A three-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley saw Fleetwood crowned FedExCup champion and win a $10million first prize, with his next appearance in America seeing him top score for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, in Atlanta, Georgia

Draper proves credentials to sit at tennis's top table

The British No 1 has a game to trouble the very best and he proved it by winning the biggest tournament of his career in March - the ATP Masters 1000 of Indian Wells, California, often described as the 'fifth slam' - when he famously sealed a straight-sets victory over Holger Rune.

The road to victory included an exceptional victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

Next came a run to the Madrid Open final at the start of May, which saw him leapfrog Novak Djokovic and enter the world's top five for the first time.

The 6ft 4in left-hander from Sutton became the first British male to reach the US Open semi-final since Andy Murray in 2012 last year, but injuries stunted his progress with an arm injury putting pay to his Wimbledon and US Open hopes before calling time on his season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Indian Wells final as Jack Draper sealed the biggest title of his career

Hamilton struggles

The dream marriage of Formula 1's most popular driver and most famous team somehow became a "nightmare".

That was Lewis Hamilton's verdict towards the end of a first campaign in Ferrari red that began brightly when he won the Sprint at the second round of the season in China, but soon turned sour.

Hamilton would fail to score a grand prix podium across a season for the first time in his career, with the 40-year-old struggling to get to grips with a hugely underperforming car that Ferrari had expected to contend for titles.

He would struggle to contain his frustration during a particularly testing end to the year, admitting to Sky Sports F1 that he was feeling an "unbearable amount of anger and rage".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton insists he's 'hopeful of progress' despite this year being his 'most challenging' as his Ferrari woes continued in Qatar

Trophy droughts snapped

Trophy droughts were vanquished in a year when Premier League clubs associated with birds soared.

First, Newcastle United ended their 56-year wait for a trophy, as local lad Dan Burn and striker Alexander Isak fired the Magpies to victory over Liverpool in March's Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Crystal Palace savoured a historic day at Wembley in May as Eberechi Eze's winner secured FA Cup final victory over Manchester City as Oliver Galsner delivered the Eagles' first trophy in the club's 120-year history.

Tottenham's 17-year trophy drought had been used as a stick to beat the club with, but Ange Postecoglou delivered a memorable parting gift in what turned out to be his final game in charge. Thousands descended on Bilbao for the Europa League final against Manchester United as Brennan Johnson's goal secured Spurs their first piece of silverware since 2008.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As the year comes to a close, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe looks back at the key moments from their Carabao Cup victory

England reborn under Borthwick

Fresh talent was unearthed, and a newfound ability to close out games saw England deliver the most encouraging year of Steve Borthwick's tenure.

England bounced back from an abject 2024 with 11 wins in 12 Test matches in 2025, as a second‑place Six Nations finish, a Test series victory in Argentina without senior British and Irish Lions, and a flawless autumn capped by victory over the All Blacks underscored their development.

South Africa remain rugby's dominant force, but England are firmly among the chasing pack. The extent to which they can bridge the gap to the Springboks over the next 12 months remains to be seen, but Borthwick has laid the building blocks.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Borthwick and Maro Itoje give their aspirations for the 2027 World Cup after drawing Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe

Japan finally welcomes the athletics world

Athletics returned to Tokyo in September for the first time since the Covid-overshadowed Olympics in 2021, and the locals got a show well worth the wait.

We have almost come to expect a world record from Mondo Duplantis, a pressure that seems somewhat unfair, but the Swedish icon keeps living up to expectations - he edged over the bar breaking his own world record for the fourth time this year and 14th time in total.

He may have been the only world record breaker, but it was not short of action; as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden became the first American to win the sprint double, and underdog Oblique Seville put Jamaica on top of the 100m for the first time since Usain Bolt in 2015.

But the championships also gave us some of the smallest gaps between medallists we have ever seen! The gold and silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase were separated by just 0.07s; while the same medals in the men's 10k and women's 100m hurdles were parted by 0.06s and 0.05s respectively.

But most remarkably, the men's marathon came down to a sprint finish between Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu and Germany's Amanal Petros with the former winning by 0.03s after 26.2 miles!

Image: Britain's Amy Hunt celebrates after she won the silver medal in the women's 200 metres

Jannik Sinner's drug ban, controversy

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jannik Sinner says his three-month doping ban was unfair because he is innocent

The Italian served a controversial three-month ban from tennis after reaching an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) following two positive drug tests for the anabolic steroid clostebol in 2024.

Sinner accepted a period of ineligibility that suspended him from playing from February 9 until May 4, meaning he returned to action in time for the French Open, although he "didn't agree completely" when accepting the ban.

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios said the perceived leniency of the agreement showed that "fairness in tennis does not exist", while former British No 1 Tim Henman felt it seemed "a little bit too convenient" and left a "pretty sour taste for the sport".

Novak Djokovic said the majority of the players he spoke to felt the lenient ban was unfair and believed there was favouritism for the bigger names in the sport, adding later that the doping ban will "hang over him like a cloud".

Sinner retained the Australian Open at the start of the year and beat Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sinner described his return to tennis after his doping ban as a 'remarkable day' as he recorded an opening win at the Italian Open in Rome

Golds elude Team GB but silver linings aplenty

The first half of the championships were slightly painful for British fans as we failed to get a medal until day five when the men's 1500m finally arrived.

With the favourite, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, having failed to make it through the qualifiers, British eyes were wide and hopeful for Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman - the two most recent world champions.

But disaster struck for Kerr as he pulled up injured, all while Wightman was able to fight through a packed field to grab a dramatic silver.

The next British medal was the women's 200m which may have been stacked, but Cambridge graduate Amy Hunt stormed to silver, beating the second fastest woman ever over the distance, Shericka Jackson.

British eyes were waiting for the last day were Olympic Champion Keely Hodgkinson was in action over 800m, but the 23-year-old dropped to third as her training partner Georgia Hunter-Bell pipped her for silver.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson got revenge after Tokyo, where she injured her calf in 2021, by striding to an incredible bronze in the women's heptathlon.

Remarkably, she had to share the bronze, as after two days and seven events, she had scored the exact same points as American Taliyah Brooks - the first time a medal was shared at the World Championships in this event.