Scores & Fixtures
Saturday 16th August
Premier League
View fixture Aston Villa, 0. Newcastle United, 0. Full time.
View fixture Brighton and Hove Albion vs Fulham Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Sunderland vs West Ham United Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City. Kick-off at 5:30pm
Sky Bet Championship
View fixture Derby County, 3. Coventry City, 5. Full time.
View fixture Portsmouth, 1. Norwich City, 2. Full time.
View fixture Wrexham, 2. West Bromwich Albion, 3. Full time.
View fixture Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Bristol City vs Charlton Athletic Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Millwall vs Middlesbrough Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Preston North End vs Leicester City Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Swansea City vs Sheffield United Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Watford vs Queens Park Rangers Kick-off at 3:00pm
Sky Bet League One
View fixture Burton Albion, 0. Port Vale, 0. Full time.
View fixture Exeter City, 1. Mansfield Town, 2. Full time.
View fixture Barnsley vs Bolton Wanderers Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Bradford City vs Luton Town Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Cardiff City vs Rotherham United Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Doncaster Rovers vs Wycombe Wanderers Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Leyton Orient vs Stockport County Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Lincoln City vs Plymouth Argyle Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Reading vs AFC Wimbledon Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Stevenage vs Northampton Town Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Wigan Athletic vs Peterborough United Kick-off at 3:00pm
Sky Bet League Two
View fixture Chesterfield, 3. Bristol Rovers, 1. Full time.
View fixture Oldham Athletic, 1. Swindon Town, 2. Full time.
View fixture Barnet vs Walsall Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Barrow vs Notts County Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Bromley vs Fleetwood Town Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Cambridge United vs Harrogate Town Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Crewe Alexandra vs Crawley Town Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Grimsby Town vs Newport County AFC Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Milton Keynes Dons vs Cheltenham Town Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Salford City vs Accrington Stanley Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Shrewsbury Town vs Colchester United Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Tranmere Rovers vs Gillingham Kick-off at 3:00pm
Premier Sports Cup
Round of 16
View fixture Morton vs Aberdeen Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Partick Thistle vs Ayr United Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture St Johnstone vs Motherwell Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture St Mirren vs Hearts Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Rangers vs Alloa Athletic. Kick-off at 5:45pm
Scottish League 1
View fixture Cove Rangers vs Montrose Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Hamilton Academical vs East Fife Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Inverness CT vs Stenhousemuir Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Kelty Hearts vs Alloa Athletic. Match postponed
View fixture Queen Of The South vs Peterhead Kick-off at 3:00pm
Scottish League 2
View fixture Clyde vs Spartans Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Dumbarton vs Elgin City Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture East Kilbride vs Stranraer Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Edinburgh City vs Annan Athletic Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Forfar Athletic vs Stirling Albion Kick-off at 3:00pm
National League
View fixture Rochdale, 2. Altrincham, 1. Full time.
View fixture Aldershot Town vs Boston United Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Carlisle United vs Boreham Wood Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Eastleigh vs Gateshead Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Forest Green Rovers vs Yeovil Town Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Hartlepool United vs Braintree Town Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Morecambe vs Brackley Town. Match postponed
View fixture Scunthorpe United vs Woking Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Southend United vs Tamworth Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Sutton United vs Solihull Moors Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Wealdstone vs FC Halifax Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Truro City vs York City. Kick-off at 5:30pm
Spanish La Liga
View fixture Real Mallorca vs Barcelona. Kick-off at 6:30pm
View fixture Alaves vs Levante. Kick-off at 8:30pm
View fixture Valencia vs Real Sociedad. Kick-off at 8:30pm
French Ligue 1
View fixture RC Lens vs Lyon. Kick-off at 4:00pm
View fixture Monaco vs Le Havre. Kick-off at 6:00pm
View fixture Nice vs Toulouse. Kick-off at 8:05pm
DFL Supercup
Final
View fixture Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich. Kick-off at 7:30pm
Welsh Premier League
View fixture Barry Town, 1. Colwyn Bay, 1. Full time.
