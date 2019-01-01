Jaylen McClain of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after beating the Texas Longhorns 28-14 to win the Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
2025: The Year in Pictures
50 striking sports images taken around the world in 2025, selected by the Sky Sports pictures team
Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring against Chelsea at Selhurst Park by kicking the corner flag (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Madison Keys kisses the trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final at the Australian Open (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Jasmina Suter of Switzerland competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup women's downhill at the Olympia delle Tofane ski slope Italy (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)
Team Japan competes during the women's team pursuit speed skating final at the 9th Asian Winter Games (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Children cast shadows on a basketball court during a sports workshop at a park in Santiago, Chile (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)
Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson blocks a shot during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the Vancouver Whitecaps (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
A fan breaches security to run onto the pitch and touch the feet of Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian heavyweight champion Olexsandr Usyk hits a punch bag as he visits a devasted energy plant in Central Ukraine (Photo by Libkos for DTEK via Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy reacts after winning The Masters (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz leaps over team-mate Ryan Sessegnon to celebrate their second goal against Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with Liverpool fans as they celebrate winning the Premier League (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Segundo Castillo, manager of Ecuador's Barcelona SC, walks along the touchline during a Copa Libertadores, Group B match against Argentina's River Plate (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
A spectator takes a nap next to a court during the French Open at Roland-Garros (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy punches the air in celebration after winning the women's Champions League (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Desire Doue appears emotional after Paris Saint-Germain defeat Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final at the Allianz Arena (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Paris Saint-Germain parade the Champions League trophy along the Avenue des Champs-Élysées against a backdrop of smoke resembling the French tricolour (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP via Getty Images)
Rishabh Pant performs a cartwheel to celebrate his century on day two of the first Test match between England and India at Headingley (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (left) celebrates with team-mates in the locker room after winning the NBA Championship with a Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis has his face covered by Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes as he handles the ball (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton pictured during practice ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Canada (Photo by Jared C. Tilton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
A bolt of lightning is seen in the sky during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Group H match between Mexico's Pachuca and Austria's FC Salzburg at the TQL stadium in Cincinnati (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's Daniel Dubois takes a punch from Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk during their undisputed world heavyweight title bout at Wembley Stadium (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Matthew Byrnes of Team Australia jumps into the water ahead of the Preliminary Round Men's Water Polo match between Australia and Japan at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
