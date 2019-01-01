Jaylen McClain of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after beating the Texas Longhorns 28-14 to win the Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

2025: The Year in Pictures

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring against Chelsea at Selhurst Park by kicking the corner flag (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Madison Keys kisses the trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final at the Australian Open (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A fan breaches security to run onto the pitch and touch the feet of Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian heavyweight champion Olexsandr Usyk hits a punch bag as he visits a devasted energy plant in Central Ukraine (Photo by Libkos for DTEK via Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy reacts after winning The Masters (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy punches the air in celebration after winning the women's Champions League (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Desire Doue appears emotional after Paris Saint-Germain defeat Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final at the Allianz Arena (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain parade the Champions League trophy along the Avenue des Champs-Élysées against a backdrop of smoke resembling the French tricolour (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP via Getty Images)

A bolt of lightning is seen in the sky during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Group H match between Mexico's Pachuca and Austria's FC Salzburg at the TQL stadium in Cincinnati (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain's Daniel Dubois takes a punch from Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk during their undisputed world heavyweight title bout at Wembley Stadium (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Matthew Byrnes of Team Australia jumps into the water ahead of the Preliminary Round Men's Water Polo match between Australia and Japan at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

