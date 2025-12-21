Matt Kuchar wins PNC Championship with teenage son Cameron after losing dad in February

Matt Kuchar won the PNC Championship with his son Cameron after an 18-under 54 sealed a record-breaking seven-stroke win.

The tournament that is all about family and fun ended with Matt wiping away tears as his voice cracked while speaking about how much it meant to win following the passing of his father, who died in February.

Matt gave his son the honour of tapping in for the final touch on an unforgettable week for the Kuchar family.

Image: Cameron has signed to play for TCU next year

"I don't know if you believe in karma, if you believe in fate, whatever you believe in, there's something magical that does exist," Matt said as his eyes filled with tears.

"I'm a believer in God, that dad is up above looking down, and what happened on 18, I could hardly stand up and hit a shot.

"For me to hit it to a foot, makes me think there's something more out there. Just miss my pops."

Peter Kuchar, who at one time was the top-ranked doubles tennis player in Florida, first became a presence on the golf scene when he caddied for his son when Matt won the U.S. Amateur in 1997, and when he was low amateur at the Masters and U.S. Open the following year.

He played with Matt at the PNC Championship before yielding the stage to Matt's sons.

Image: Matt played with his father, Peter, in the 2018 tournament

Peter Kuchar died in February of a heart attack while swimming when he was on a Caribbean cruise with his wife, Meg, to celebrate her birthday.

Matt and his son each got the Willie Park Trophy, a red belt that Matt jokingly said would match his tartan jacket he won from Harbour Town at the RBC Heritage.

The PNC Championship, which began in 1995 as the Father-Son Challenge, is for major champions and their children. It has been expanded over the years to include Players Championship winners, senior and LPGA major champions.

Matt, who won the Players Championship in 2012, said he keeps photos to go with the trophies from most of his nine PGA Tour victories.

Image: Matt Kuchar paid an emotional tribute to his father Peter after sealing the tournament win

"Now to have this shot with the family, it's clearly missing one," he said, pausing overcome with emotion. "But it's special, very special."

So was their golf, and it was a runaway from the start as Cameron, who has signed to play for TCU next year, birdied the first hole and his father hit hybrid to 12 feet for eagle on the third.

They made only two pars in the scramble format and countered that with two eagles, finishing at 33-under 111 to break the tournament record by five shots.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player During the closing round of the 2025 PNC Championship, Lee Trevino holes out for an eagle on the par-four 13th hole at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club

Lee Trevino delivered the highlight when the 86-year-old holed out from the fairway with a lob wedge for eagle on the 13th hole.

John Daly and John Daly II, a senior at Arkansas and the Southern Amateur champion, made eagle on the last hole for a 59 to tie for second with Davis Love III and Dru Love (58).

Nelly Korda and her father, and Steve Stricker and his daughter, finished another shot behind.

Sky Sports continues to be the home of golf, with the majors, PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and more all exclusively live. Stream golf and more with no contract.