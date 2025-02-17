PGA Tour 2025 schedule: Dates, venues, events for the new FedExCup season, Signature Events and golf majors
2025 PGA Tour season begins with The Sentry in January, one of eight Signature Events; Full schedule for all events, including the FedExCup Playoffs and the four men's majors; Watch the PGA Tour exclusively live on Sky Sports, plus September's Ryder Cup in New York too
Monday 10 February 2025 08:10, UK
The PGA Tour has launched its schedule for the 2025 FedExCup season, with eight Signature Events and 18 full-field events once again part of a packed 39-tournament calendar.
Events will be played across 18 states in the United States, as well as Mexico, Canada, Northern Ireland, Scotland, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, with the 2025 schedule retaining the January-August calendar reintroduced for the previous season.
The season started with The Sentry in Hawaii during the first weekend in January and has events every week through until the FedExCup Playoffs in August, where the FedExCup champion will once again be crowned at the Tour Championship.
The Genesis Scottish Open will be co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour for the fourth consecutive season when it is held the week before The Open, with two other PGA Tour events that month - the ISCO Championship and Barracuda Championship - also part of the Race to Dubai schedule.
The 2025 FedExCup Fall, which runs in the autumn and will finalise player eligibility for the following year, runs to seven events and starts with the Procore Championship in California in mid-September. This phase of the season then takes a two-week break with the 2025 Ryder Cup taking place at Bethpage Black in New York on September 26-28.
Dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2025 PGA Tour season
* denotes Signature Event; ^ is co-sanctioned with DP World Tour; * is co-sanctioned with the LPGA; bold indicates a major
January 2-5 2025 - The Sentry* - Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii [Winner: Hideki Matsuyama]
January 9-12 - Sony Open in Hawaii - Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii [Winner: Nick Taylor]
January 16-19 - The American Express - PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course, La Quinta Country Club), La Quinta, California [Winner: Sepp Straka]
January 22-25 - Farmers Insurance Open (Saturday finish) - Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California [Winner: Harris English]
January 30-February 2 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am* - Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, California [Winner: Rory McIlroy]
February 6-9 - WM Phoenix Open - TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona [Winner: Thomas Detry]
February 13-16 - Genesis Invitational* - The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California [Winner: Ludvig Åberg]
February 20-23 - Mexico Open at VidantaWorld - VidantaWorld, Vallarta, Mexico
February 27-March 2 - Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
March 6-9 - Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard* - Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida
March 3-9 - Puerto Rico Open - Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
March 13-16 - The Players - TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
March 20-23 - Valspar Championship - Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida
March 27-30 - Texas Children's Houston Open - Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
April 3-6 - Valero Texas Open - TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
April 10-13 - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
April 17-20 - RBC Heritage* - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
April 17-20 - Corales Puntacana Championship - Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
April 24-27 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans - TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
May 1-4 - The CJ Cup Byron Nelson - TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
May 8-11 - Truist Championship* - The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
May 8-11 - Myrtle Beach Classic - Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
May 15-18 - PGA Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
May 22-25 - Charles Schwab Challenge - Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
May 29-June 1 - The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday* - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
June 5-8 - RBC Canadian Open - TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) - Caledon, Ontario, Canada
June 12-15 - US Open - Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania
June 19-22 - Travelers Championship* - TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
June 26-29 - Rocket Mortgage Classic - Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
July 3-6 - John Deere Classic - TPC Deere Run, Silvis Illinois
July 10-13 - Genesis Scottish Open^ - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
July 10-13 - ISCO Championship - Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course), Louisville, Kentucky
July 17-20 - The Open - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland
July 17-20 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
July 24-27 - 3M Open - TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
July 31-August 3 - Wyndham Championship - Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
FedExCup Playoffs
August 7-10 - FedEx St Jude Championship - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
August 14-17 - BMW Championship - Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland
August 21-24 - Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
FedExCup Fall
September 11-14 - Procore Championship - Silverado Resort (North Course), Napa, California
(September 26-28 - Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York)
October 2-5 - Sanderson Farms Championship - The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi
October 9-12 - Baycurrent Classic - Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan
October 23-26 - Black Desert Championship - Black Desert Resort Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
November 6-9 - World Wide Technology Championship - El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos, Mexico
November 13-16 - Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
November 20-23 - The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course), St Simons Island, Georgia
Challenge Season
December 4-7 - Hero World Challenge - Albany, New Providence, Bahamas
December 12-14 - Grant Thornton Invitational* - Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon
December 18-21 - PNC Championship - The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida, Naples, Florida
